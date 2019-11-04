Coldplay debuts new song, ‘Everyday Life,’ on ‘SNL’

For the sixth time since their debut performance in 2001, Coldplay appeared on Saturday Night Live (SNL) over the weekend.
To promote their upcoming album, Everyday Life, the four-piece rock outfit played the title track live in its worldwide premiere.
The Yellow rockers were introduced backstage by host Kristen Stewart before performing a heavily choreographed rendition of one of their latest singles, Orphans.
Everyday Life, however, came as a surprise to dedicated fans, as it had not yet been released, heard or even hinted at.
The stripped-back, emotion-fuelled ballad featured frontman Chris Martin on the piano. He was backed by the rest of the seven-time Grammy Award-winning band.
READ MORE: Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 chart
Following the band’s performance, the single Everyday Life was released digitally across the globe. It was also paired with a lyric video on Coldplay’s official YouTube account.
Coldplay announced that they will be performing the upcoming double album in its entirety at a two-part concert in Jordan on Nov. 22, the day of its release.
The first half — which the band refers to as “Sunrise” — will be performed at 4 a.m. GMT (11 p.m. ET), and “Sunset” will be played at 2 p.m. GMT (9 a.m. ET).
The entire concert will be streamed live on YouTube.
READ MORE: Coldplay drops 2 new singles, ‘Orphans’ and ‘Arabesque’
Coldplay’s highly anticipated eighth studio album will serve as the followup to 2015’s A Head Full of Dreams.
Everyday Life and Orphans are now available through all major streaming platforms.
The album Everyday Life is now available to be pre-ordered through the official Coldplay website.
The 16-track record will be released by Parlaphone Records worldwide on Friday, Nov. 22.
Everyday Life tracklist:
Sunrise (Side 1)
1. Sunrise
2. Church
3. Trouble in Town
4. Broken
5. Daddy
6. WOTW / POTP
7. Arabesque
8. When I Need a Friend
Sunset (Side 2)
1. Guns
2. Orphans
3. Èkó
4. Cry Cry Cry
5. Old Friends
6. بني آدم
7. Champion of the World
8. Everyday Life
COMMENTS