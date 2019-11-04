Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 chart

Send this page to someone via email

Kanye West‘s latest album, Jesus Is King, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, making it the rapper’s ninth consecutive chart-topping album.

As reported by Billboard, the long-awaited record dethroned Post Malone‘s Hollywood’s Bleeding for the week ending on Nov. 9.

Between 2005 and 2019, each of the Runaway rapper’s albums has reached the top of the chart in its first week.

The newest accolade now puts West, 42, on par with Eminem, who holds the record for most consecutive No. 1 debuts in the chart’s history.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite fans’ mixed reactions to the album, many were curious to hear the finished product after it was delayed five times over the span of a year.

READ MORE: Katy Perry sued for $197K over Hillary Clinton costume photo

Jesus Is King dropped on Oct. 25, 2019, and quickly became a globally trending topic on Twitter.

Within only its first week, the album earned 264,000 units in the U.S., with only 109,000 of those coming from physical or digital albums sales.

A larger number of listeners chose to stream the album instead.

Excluding his debut release, The College Dropout (2004), West has hit the No. 1 spot with each of his studio albums, including his 2011 smash-hit compilation with Jay-Z, Watch the Throne.

Though his first album, Infinite (1996), did not top the chart, either, Eminem’s slightly more sporadic album releases have managed to maintain the same level of recognition as West’s upon release.

READ MORE: Rage Against the Machine to reunite in 2020, headline Coachella

A Jesus Is King IMAX film was also released in select theatres worldwide along with the album. You can watch the trailer in the video above.

Story continues below advertisement

Jesus Is King is now available through Spotify and Apple Music.