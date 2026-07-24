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Entertainment

Paramount agrees to delay Warner Bros. merger as court challenge proceeds

By Wyatte Grantham-Philips The Associated Press
Posted July 24, 2026 4:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Paramount merger with Warner Bros. Discovery gets put on hold'
Paramount merger with Warner Bros. Discovery gets put on hold
WATCH: Paramount merger with Warner Bros. Discovery gets put on hold
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Paramount on Friday agreed to delay closing its $81 billion buyout of Warner Bros. Discovery well into next year, as a judge continues to consider a challenge from 12 states seeking to block the deal altogether.

In a court filing, Paramount said it wouldn’t close the merger until either a court ruling is made on the merits of the states’ lawsuit or June 1, 2027.

The move arrives just days after U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín granted a temporary restraining order to freeze the transaction for several weeks, ruling that the states had raised some “serious questions” and a strong case about the merger’s potential to “substantially lessen competition.”

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Paramount called Friday’s agreement a “significant win because the result is exactly what we have sought from the outset: a direct path to a trial based on the evidence.”

The company, which was bought by Skydance just last year, added that this was the “fastest and clearest way” to prove its merger was good for competition and the wider industry.

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Twelve states, led by California, sued to block Paramount’s pending buyout of Warner last month — alleging that such a combination would instead “extinguish competition” in Hollywood and lead to fewer choices for consumers, particularly moviegoers and cable customers.

“From the workers and artists who bring stories to life to the families who buy tickets at the box office, Paramount’s illegal takeover of Warner Bros. is a bad deal for all those who count on a competitive entertainment industry,” New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is among those suing to block the merger, said Friday.

She called the agreement to halt the deal a “critical victory.”

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