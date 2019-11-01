Katy Perry sued for $197K over Hillary Clinton costume photo

Send this page to someone via email

Katy Perry has been sued for copyright infringement once again. This time around, however, it wasn’t for her music.

No, instead — according to Billboard — Backgrid USA, the “celebrity news agency,” sued the Dark Horse singer on Tuesday over one of her old Instagram posts.

The photo in question was supposedly taken by the paparazzi outlet and later posted by the pop icon without the company’s permission on Oct. 29, 2016.

In the Halloween-themed snapshot, Perry, 35, was dressed up as Hillary Clinton alongside her Bill Clinton-outfitted friend, and then-boyfriend (now fiancée) Orlando Bloom — who wore a Donald Trump costume.

“BILL & HILL 4EVA,” she captioned the post, adding a heart emoji.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Taylor Swift to receive Artist of the Decade award at 2019 AMAs

In legal documents obtained by Billboard, Backgrid claimed they initially reached out to Perry’s representatives in July 2017 asking her to license the photo.

Because they allegedly reached out numerous times between then and Oct. 2019, the company is now seeking US$150,000 in damages (just over $197,000 CAD).

The document reads: “Defendants used, and continue to use, the photograph without authorization or permission from Backgrid to do so even after being aware of the infringement.”

Backgrid called the photo “creative, distinctive, and valuable” after Perry posted it to her Instagram page, which as of this writing, has amassed more than 86.2 million followers.

1:05 Katy Perry accused of sexual misconduct Katy Perry accused of sexual misconduct

The lawsuit was filed in a U.S. District Court in California, three years after Perry originally posted the image (Oct. 29, 2019).

READ MORE: David Letterman apologizes to comedy writer for sexual favouritism during ‘Late Night’ days

The suit added: “Because of [Perry’s] celebrity status, and the photograph’s quality and visual appeal, Backgrid (and the photographer it represents) stood to gain additional revenue from licensing the photograph.”

Furthermore, Backgrid claimed that Perry had hurt “the existing and future market for the original Photograph,” causing “substantial economic damage” to the company.

Story continues below advertisement

A representative of Backgrid told Global News: “Backgrid is an entertainment news agency that works closely with celebrities. As such, it is never Backgrid’s objective to litigate against celebrities. ”

Katy Perry is seen on May 8, 2019 in New York City. Raymond Hall/GC Images

“Unfortunately, in the case of Ms. Perry,” the statement continued, “Backgrid reached out to her representatives in good faith and on a number of occasions to resolve this copyright infringement matter.”

Backgrid concluded: “In spite of Backgrid’s efforts, the photo at issue in the litigation has not been taken down. It remains live to this very day.”

READ MORE: Alex Trebek raises pancreatic cancer awareness in PSA

Global News has reached out to a representative of Perry seeking further comment.

Story continues below advertisement