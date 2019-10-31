Menu

Entertainment

Taylor Swift to receive Artist of the Decade award at 2019 AMAs

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 2:40 pm
Taylor Swift performs at Amazon Music's Prime Day concert in New York City. Swift will be honoured with the award for artist of the decade at this year's American Music Awards.
Taylor Swift performs at Amazon Music's Prime Day concert in New York City. Swift will be honoured with the award for artist of the decade at this year's American Music Awards. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Taylor Swift is set to receive the prestigious Artist of the Decade award at this year’s American Music Awards (AMAs).

The news was revealed in an Instagram post by the official AMAs account on Wednesday morning.

“She’s won more AMAs than anyone this decade. She’s a five-time 2019 AMAs nominee, and she’s performing at this year’s AMAs on Nov. 24,” the post read.

“Taylor Swift is our Artist of the Decade.”

Swift, 29, has won 23 AMAs, which makes her the female artist with the most awards. Michael Jackson had 24.

READ MORE: Alex Trebek raises pancreatic cancer awareness in PSA

With five nominations this year alone — including Artist of the Year and Favorite Music Video — it’s possible that the Wildest Dreams singer could match or even surpass the late King of Pop.

In this decade, Swift has won more awards at the AMAs than any other artist.

In wake of the news, executive vice-president of Dick Clark Productions Mark Bracco called her impact on the music industry “undeniable,” according to Billboard.

“This is my worst case scenario”: Taylor Swift posts scathing note about Scooter Braun buying her former label

“Her performances on the American Music Awards have been truly spectacular,” he said. “We’re thrilled to honour her as our Artist of the Decade and can’t wait for her to blow everyone away with an epic, career-spanning performance unlike any other.”

READ MORE: Taylor Swift ‘Shake It Off’ copyright lawsuit revived after appeal

Swift is expected to perform not only a number of cuts from her most recent album Lover (2019), but also a variety of smash-hits from throughout her career.

The last artist to receive the Artist of the Decade award was Garth Brooks, who won the AMA for the 1990s. The popular awards show did not choose a winner for the 2000s.

Taylor Swift posing for a ‘Lover’ photoshoot in 2019.
Taylor Swift posing for a ‘Lover’ photoshoot in 2019. Taylor Swift / Instagram

The 2019 American Music Awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

Lover is available on all major streaming platforms.

