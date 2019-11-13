Elton John extends ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour yet again, adds 4 Canadian dates

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time, Elton John has extended his ambitious farewell tour: the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

An additional 26 dates were announced for the extensive trek via Twitter on Wednesday. The list includes four Canadian shows.

Despite already making 16 Canadian stops — including one in Montreal and four in Toronto — the supposedly final tour will bring John, 72, back to the nation yet again in 2020.

To kick off the next North American leg, the Crocodile Rock rocker will perform two nights at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on March 28 and 29, 2020.

The next week, he will return to Montreal for two nights at the Bell Centre on April 2 and 3.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour began Sept. 8, 2018 in Allentown, Pa. It’s a global tour, his most “extensive” and “fabulous” yet.

John is currently wrapping up the second leg of his critically-acclaimed North American shows.

“Performing live fuels me and I’m ecstatic and humbled to continue to play to audiences across the globe,” wrote the singer in a statement on the official Elton John website.

“I plan to bring the passion and creativity that has entertained my fans for decades to my final tour.”

The pop-rock legend is scheduled to play nearly 250 shows before the end of 2020, but not all shows have yet been confirmed.

As of this writing, Dec. 17, 2020 is the last scheduled show on the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour, and marks gig No. 241.

For those looking to attend any of the concerts, Ticketmaster’s verified fan presale begins next Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. ET.

Additional tour dates, updates and additional details can be found through the official Elton John website.

‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ 2020 Canadian tour dates:

March 28 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

March 29 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

April 2 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

April 3 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre