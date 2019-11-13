Harry Styles announces massive 2020 world tour, 4 Canadian dates

Harry Styles revealed his plans for an extensive 2020 world tour on Wednesday. It’s called the “Love On Tour” and will promote the musician’s upcoming sophomore album, Fine Line.
Between April 5 and Oct. 3, 2020, the former One Direction heartthrob will make stops in the U.K., Europe and North America — with shows in South America, Asia and Oceania still to come.
The 37-date North American leg of the highly anticipated tour kicks off in Philadelphia, Pa., on June 26, and concludes on Sept. 5, in Las Vegas, Nev.
Along the way, Styles, 25, will play four shows in three Canadian cities: Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.
Jenny Lewis was announced as the exclusive special guest act for the Canadian and U.S. portion of the tour, whereas Koffee will open the three concerts in Mexico.
Last month, the Sign of the Times singer released the lead single, Lights Up, from the upcoming album. It served as his first original music release in more than two years.
Fine Line will be released worldwide on Dec. 13. The album can now be pre-ordered through the official Harry Styles website.
Lights Up, however, is currently available through all major streaming platforms.
This Saturday, Styles will return to Saturday Night Live, but this time will serve as the host as well as the special musical guest act.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. ET.
American Express cardholders and Ticketmaster verified fans will be eligible to access an exclusive ticket presale starting on Monday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.
North American 2020 ‘Love On Tour’ tour dates:
** All Canadian dates have been bolded **
June 26 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
June 28 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
June 30 — Montreal, Que. @ Centre Bell
July 3 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
July 4 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
July 7 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
July 8 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
July 10 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
July 12 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 14 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
July 15 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 17 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
July 19 — St Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
July 21 — St Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
July 24 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
July 28 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
July 29 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Aug. 1 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Aug. 3 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Aug. 6 — Ft Lauderdale, Fla. @ BB&T Center
Aug. 10 — Houston, Tex. @ Toyota Center
Aug. 11 — San Antonio, Tex. @ AT&T Center
Aug. 13 — Dallas, Tex. @ American Airlines Center
Aug. 15 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
Aug. 18 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Aug. 21 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Aug. 23 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena
Aug. 25 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center
Aug. 27 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Aug. 29 — Glendale, Ari. @ Gila River Arena
Aug. 30 — San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena
Sept. 2 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
Sept. 3 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
Sept. 5 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sept. 29 — Monterrey, Mexico @ Arena Monterrey
Oct. 1 — Guadalajara, Mexico @ Arena VFG
Oct. 3 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol
