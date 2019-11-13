Harry Styles announces massive 2020 world tour, 4 Canadian dates

Send this page to someone via email

Harry Styles revealed his plans for an extensive 2020 world tour on Wednesday. It’s called the “Love On Tour” and will promote the musician’s upcoming sophomore album, Fine Line.

Between April 5 and Oct. 3, 2020, the former One Direction heartthrob will make stops in the U.K., Europe and North America — with shows in South America, Asia and Oceania still to come.

The 37-date North American leg of the highly anticipated tour kicks off in Philadelphia, Pa., on June 26, and concludes on Sept. 5, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Along the way, Styles, 25, will play four shows in three Canadian cities: Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

Jenny Lewis was announced as the exclusive special guest act for the Canadian and U.S. portion of the tour, whereas Koffee will open the three concerts in Mexico.

Last month, the Sign of the Times singer released the lead single, Lights Up, from the upcoming album. It served as his first original music release in more than two years.

Fine Line will be released worldwide on Dec. 13. The album can now be pre-ordered through the official Harry Styles website.

WATCH: The official music video for Harry Styles’ surprise comeback single, ‘Lights Up’

Lights Up, however, is currently available through all major streaming platforms.

This Saturday, Styles will return to Saturday Night Live, but this time will serve as the host as well as the special musical guest act.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. ET.

American Express cardholders and Ticketmaster verified fans will be eligible to access an exclusive ticket presale starting on Monday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

Harry Styles performs at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center on March 29, 2019, in New York City. Mike Coppola/WireImage

North American 2020 ‘Love On Tour’ tour dates:

** All Canadian dates have been bolded **

June 26 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

June 28 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

June 30 — Montreal, Que. @ Centre Bell

July 3 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

July 4 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

July 7 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

July 8 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

July 10 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

July 12 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 14 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

July 15 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 17 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

July 19 — St Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

July 21 — St Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

July 24 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

July 28 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

July 29 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Aug. 1 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Aug. 3 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Aug. 6 — Ft Lauderdale, Fla. @ BB&T Center

Aug. 10 — Houston, Tex. @ Toyota Center

Aug. 11 — San Antonio, Tex. @ AT&T Center

Aug. 13 — Dallas, Tex. @ American Airlines Center

Aug. 15 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Aug. 18 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Aug. 21 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Aug. 23 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

Aug. 25 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center

Aug. 27 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Aug. 29 — Glendale, Ari. @ Gila River Arena

Aug. 30 — San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena

Sept. 2 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

Sept. 3 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

Sept. 5 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept. 29 — Monterrey, Mexico @ Arena Monterrey

Oct. 1 — Guadalajara, Mexico @ Arena VFG

Oct. 3 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

