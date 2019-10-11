Harry Styles releases new single, ‘Lights Up’ — and he’s shirtless in the video

Send this page to someone via email

Harry Styles, the former One Direction heartthrob, has just released a brand new single called Lights Up.

The bass-heavy, melody-driven track dropped on early Friday morning, and serves as the British singer’s first taste of new music in more than two years.

Though the single itself was not hinted at, Styles made his long-awaited return to social media earlier this week, sharing a mysterious link which asks users to enter their names before being met with a personalized compliment from him. The site is doyouknowwhoyouare.com.

The teasing messages were signed off with “TPWK” and “Love, H.” The letters stands for “Treat People with Kindness,” which is a social activism brand launched by the 25-year-old in 2018.

Styles’ unexpected return — to say nothing of the music — saw many of his dedicated fans overcome with joy, but the mysterious website has caused possibly the biggest buzz overall.

The cryptic site, along with various billboards scattered across the world, quickly resulted in major online speculation that the musician will soon release an album, titled “Do You Know Who You Are.”

Lights Up, a three-minute single, was listed on Styles’ official website shortly after as a 7″ vinyl record, with a second song, Do You Know Who You Are, listed as its b-side.

Though it was not given an exact release date, the listing reads: “Vinyl ships early 2020,” giving fans a vague idea of when they should expect more music from the Sign of the Times singer.

Harry Styles in the ‘Lights Up’ video — released on Oct. 11, 2019. Columbia Records

It’s currently unclear whether Styles is/was working on his second solo album or if he just plans to release the two singles individually.

His first album, Harry Styles, was released on May 12, 2017, and garnered a huge amount of success following the breakup of One Direction.

As a result, Styles launched into a year-long, 89-date tour across the world, hitting five continents, dozens of different countries and millions of passionate fans across the globe. As of this writing, Styles has no scheduled tour dates.

Thanks, Harry! From Harry Styles’ “doyouknowwhoyouare.com” website. Global News / doyouknowwhoyouare.com

Additional information and updates can be found through the official Harry Styles website.

Lights Up is now available through all major streaming platforms.