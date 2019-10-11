Tekashi 6ix9ine signs $13M record deal from prison

Send this page to someone via email

Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has signed a brand-new record deal with his former label 10K Projects while in prison, according to multiple reports.

In co-operation with U.S. federal prosecutors, the 23-year-old pleaded guilty to nine crimes back in November. The charges include racketeering and various firearm offences.

6ix9ine also admitted in court to joining a violent New York City gang — the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods — and helping others try to kill a rival gang member.

It is unclear when the rapper, who has been held in custody since appearing in court, will be able to record new music as he is currently awaiting sentencing.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the musician, born Daniel Hernandez, signed the $13.2-million deal with 10K Projects earlier this week, committing to a two-album deal with one recorded in English and one in Spanish.

The Gummo rapper’s agreement to co-operate in the trial of Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack and Anthony “Harv” Ellison, described by prosecutors as two high-ranking members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, could potentially give 6ix9ine leniency during sentencing on an otherwise mandatory minimum of 47 years in prison.

Last month, 6ix9ine took the stand to testify for the prosecution in front of a Manhattan jury. In court, he described details from his time with the gang, testifying about his attempt to assist in the killing of a gang rival and later being abducted at gunpoint after a falling-out with a couple of his cohorts.

6ix9ine told court that Ellison and Mack grabbed him out of his car and forced him into a stolen vehicle last July amid a dispute between warring factions of the crew.

Daniel Hernandez, a.k.a. Tekashi 6ix9ine, appears at his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Jefferson Siegel/NY Daily News via Getty Images

Jurors saw a video shot from the rapper’s car showing his driver giving chase before gunmen scared him off.

Since the trial, both Mack and Ellison have been found guilty of racketeering, according to NME.

The Stoopid rapper also told court he helped other gang members rob people at gunpoint as part of a pledge by new gang members to commit at least two crimes.

He told Judge Paul A. Engelmayer: “I did this to maintain or increase my own standing in Nine Trey.”

“I apologize to the court, to anyone who was hurt, to my family, friends and fans for what I have done and who I have let down,” 6ix9ine said.

6ix9ine’s sentencing was initially set for Jan. 23, 2020, however, according to Billboard, it has been pushed forward to Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

The rapper’s debut album Dummy Boy is now available through all major streaming platforms.

— With files from Katie Scott