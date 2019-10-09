Fatboy Slim samples Greta Thunberg speech in ‘Right Here, Right Now’ remix

Send this page to someone via email

In the midst of a high-profile global campaign against climate change, 16-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg, and her infamous speech directed towards the UN, have gone viral once again.

This time, however, there’s a musical twist.

After catching wind of a fan-made edit which sampled the young Swede’s powerful UN speech with his own 1998 dance hit, Right Here, Right Now, British DJ Fatboy Slim amplified the urgency of Thunberg’s message, quite literally, to a crowd more than 4,000 strong last week.

That’s right, the Rockafeller Skank musician, whose real name is Norman Cook, included the fan edit in his set during a recent live performance.

The track, crafted by a South African DJ named David Scott (or “The Kiffness”), proved to be a huge success at the Gateshead, England show on Oct. 1 and was captured on film by a handful of concertgoers.

Absolutely superb night at Shindig / Mainyard, this #GretaThunberg vocal goes perfect with @FatboySlim !! 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/9yvFeER672 — Scott Jackson (@scottjack79) October 5, 2019

Furthermore, the clip was shared on countless social media accounts before going viral worldwide.

Within the last week, the video has garnered hundreds of thousands of views across the world, with many praising its creator for sharing the “perfect” sample.

As a result of the overwhelming response, Scott joked: “In light of all the media attention that my @GretaThunberg X @FatboySlim mashup is getting, I’ve decided to change my stage name to David Greta” — which is, for those who may not know, a pun on the popular French DJ, David Guetta.

Scott later shared a minute-long cut of Right Here, Right Now, which was backed with a series of politically-charged clips.

As of this writing, no official version of Scott’s edit has been released, but it can be heard through his Twitter account.

Thunberg’s emotional speech shocked the world late last month as she attacked various world leaders for failing to take strong measures to combat climate change — “How dare you,” she said.

The cut of the popular rant which was included in the Fatboy Slim Right Here, Right Now remix reads as follows:

“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. And yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!” Tweet This

“You are failing us. But the young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us, I say: We will never forgive you.” “We will not let you get away with this. Right here, right now is where we draw the line. The world is waking up. And change is coming, whether you like it or not.” Tweet This

The song repeats “Right here, right now” before fading out right to the very end.

Watch Greta Thunberg’s UN speech above.

