Ricky Gervais set to host Golden Globe Awards once again in 2020

For the fifth time in the span of a decade, Ricky Gervais will return to host the Golden Globe Awards.

The news was announced in an official press release on Tuesday morning, revealing that the much-beloved British comedian was chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (or HFPA) to represent the 77th annual event.

Gervais memorably — and controversially — emceed the Golden Globes from 2010 to 2012, and again in 2016, skewering many of the attendees with irreverent jokes, including Mel Gibson, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lawrence, and Bruce Willis.

To the surprise of many, his comeback was confirmed even after lampooning the HFPA, the organization that hosts the ceremony.

He takes the fifth! @rickygervais will resume hosting duties for a record fifth time at the 77th Annual Golden Globe® Awards on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California! pic.twitter.com/ewYaHmVFyt — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) November 12, 2019

In a statement excerpted by the Hollywood Reporter, Gervais, 58, said, “Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse.”

The Afterlife star and creator also revealed that 2020 would be his last year hosting the event, suggesting it “could make for a fun evening.”

Chairman of NBC Entertainment Paul Telegdy wrote: “There is always a palpable electricity in the room when Ricky takes the Globes stage. His return as master of ceremonies at the Golden Globes is much anticipated.”

“It is sure to make for an unexpected evening,” he added. “We can’t wait to see what he has up his sleeve.”

During Gervais’s most recent Globes appearance (2016), among many other controversial jokes, he briefly joked about Caitlyn Jenner‘s sexual identity in a lengthy monologue — which resulted in a mass wave of backlash, prompting many to label him as “transphobic.”

“When Ricky Gervais is at the helm of the Golden Globes Awards, we can always expect the unexpected,” said HFPA President Lorenzo Soria.

“We’re excited to see it all unfold on Jan. 5!”

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards will air on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

— With files from the Associated Press