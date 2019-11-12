Madonna sued by fan for changing start time of a concert: report

Send this page to someone via email

Over the years, Madonna has been notorious for starting her concerts much later than scheduled — often causing widespread fan disappointment — however, one Floridian has felt so inconvenienced by the Like a Virgin singer’s tardiness that he has sued her.

According to multiple outlets (including Vanity Fair), Nate Hollander has filed a class action lawsuit against the 60-year-old pop icon, as well as Live Nation following an adjustment to one of the pop icon’s upcoming Madame X shows in Miami, Fla.

Hollander said that back in August he had spent US$1,024 on three tickets to Madonna’s Dec. 17 show at the Fillmore Miami Beach, adding that two months after buying them, Live Nation announced that instead of beginning at 8:30 p.m. (ET), the show would kick off at 10:30 p.m.

In the legal document filed on Monday in Miama-Dade County — after admitting that he no longer wanted to attend the late concert — Hollander alleged that the time adjustment was a breach of contract between Madonna and all ticket buyers, as reported by CNN.

Madonna speaks onstage during the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards New York at New York Hilton Midtown on May 4, 2019 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD

He claimed that Live Nation did not approve his request for a full refund, and furthermore, have not offered refunds to any other ticket-holders who have been impacted by the time change too.

In the file, Hollander said that the time change means that legally, children under the age of 18 would no longer be permitted to attend the show, “making their tickets worthless,” as excerpted by Billboard.

The plaintiff later suggested that the time shift would devalue the tickets and make it “impossible” for those looking to resell them. “[The tickets] suffered an extreme loss of value,” claimed Hollander.

He is seeking an excess of $15,000 in damages.

Madonna seemingly addressed the lawsuit during a concert in Las Vegas last Friday.

In response to Hollander, she said” “Here’s something that you all need to understand… and that is, that a queen is never late.”

Global News has reached out to a representative of Madonna seeking further clarification.

Between Dec. 14-22, Madonna will bring the Madame X tour to Miami Beach for seven individual shows. Madonna performs in concert at Rod Laver Arena on March 12, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. Graham Denholm/Getty Images As of this writing, the musician has no scheduled Canadian tour dates. Additional tour dates, updates and information can be found through the official Madonna website.

