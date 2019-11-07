Ja Rule mocks 50 Cent for being ‘beat up, stabbed and shot’ after Popeyes Chicken rant

Send this page to someone via email

Last Friday, Popeyes — the popular American fast-food chain — announced the long-awaited return of its chicken sandwich, but somehow, the reveal ended up with Ja Rule taking some frustrations out on 50 Cent.

That’s right. Yet again, the 43-year-old took to Twitter to mock the Candy Shop rapper. However, this time, it was because 50 Cent was once “beat up, stabbed and shot.”

For those scratching their heads in confusion, wondering how the announcement of a much-beloved fried chicken meal could relate to Ja Rule’s harsh comments, it all began on Tuesday.

The buzz surrounding the Popeyes chicken sandwich prompted widespread excitement across Twitter — and even resulted in the murder of a U.S. man — which in turn, prompted Ja Rule to lash out on those who were excited about the Popeyes menu item in a cuss-filled rant.

“Y’all really out here acting like n*****s over a f**king chicken sandwich?” tweeted the It’s Murda rapper. “Smh… now I’m never gonna eat one on principles alone!”

“F**king idiots,” he continued. “Y’all are what’s wrong with our people… I’m so disappointed in my people. We better than this…”

As a result of his negativity and vulgar remarks, angered followers and Popeyes fans alike fired back at Ja Rule with their own critiques about him.

From his “ended” music career to his involvement with the highly-controversial and defunct Fyre Festival and the “cheese sandwiches” that where served there, Ja Rule was bombarded with criticism about an abundance of things on the social media platform.

In response, the musician went on a two-day Twitter rampage, in which he attempted to defend himself from users who claimed Popeyes is a more viable business than Fyre Festival ever was.

I didn’t rob anyone Billy did that’s why he’s in prison… but continue to blame the black guy with false accounts of wtf happened… https://t.co/8I8ElHM4mG — Ja Rule (@jarule) November 5, 2019

“If you have 45 min to an hour of your day to stand in line for a sandwich, you got life and bulls**t all f**ked up,” wrote Ja Rule in a tweet.

What triggered him the most, however, was the mention of his longstanding — and seemingly one-sided — feud with 50 Cent.

One user tweeted that he was glad 50 Cent “ended” Ja Rule’s music career, while others suggested that he even went broke because of it.

Hoping to have the last word and deflect the attention away from himself, Ja Rule replied to a user who claimed, “This is why 50 [Cent] bullies you.”

In reference to when 50 Cent was shot nine times in 2000, Ja Rule tweeted: “You do know he got beat up stabbed and shot. Don’t sound like an efficient bully to me.”

You do know he got beat up stabbed and shot… don’t sound like an efficient bully to me… 😭🤫 https://t.co/vSWE4GJoyK — Ja Rule (@jarule) November 6, 2019

The tweet garnered no reaction from his supposed rival, and only fueled more web-surfers to poke fun at Ja Rule’s “failed” efforts.

“And yet he still ended your career,” wrote another user.

The two rappers have been involved in a longstanding feud since 1999 following multiple physical altercations.

They have continued to fuel the burning fire over the years with back-and-forth tweets and sporadic diss tracks, including Rule’s 2008 hit, New York, which sparked 50 Cent’s fiery retaliation, Piggy Bank.

The conflict originally re-emerged in Sept. 2018, following the last-minute cancellation of Rule’s concert in Syracuse. He apologized to his fans over Instagram with a video, which has since been removed.

Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson attends For Your Consideration event For Starz’s ‘Power’ at The Jeremy Hotel on May 3, 2018 in West Hollywood, Calif. JC Olivera / Getty Images

50 Cent mocked Rule by insinuating no one would have shown up anyway.

“Only 10 tickets sold,” he said. “Nobody want to see that s**t. You talking about wait, we get a lot a people on the walk up.”

He added, “Get the f**k outta here, get the strap.”

Most recently, however, 50 Cent boasted to Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen about how cheap the 200 supposedly purchased concert tickets were.