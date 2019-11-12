Drake responds to getting booed off stage at Camp Flog Gnaw show

Send this page to someone via email

Drake received a cold welcome when he made a surprise guest appearance at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Many fans in attendance expected Frank Ocean as the surprise performer, but instead, the Toronto rapper took the stage to perform a short set.

“They told me to come out and maybe do, like, two or three songs for y’all tonight, but I’m gonna ask your permission because I know this is your festival. I’m gonna ask your permission if I can stay up here and turn up with you for a little longer tonight,” Drake said to the crowd in the footage.

“Like I said, I’m here for you tonight,” Drake said. “If you want to keep going, I will keep going tonight. What’s up?

“If you want to keep going, I will keep going tonight,” Drake said as the crowd continued to boo and scream: “No!”

“It’s been love. I love y’all. I go by the name of Drake, thank you for having me,” Drake said before exiting the stage 20 minutes early, according to Billboard.

Many Drake fans called the moment “painful” to watch.

this was PAINFUL to watch drake literally got boo’d off stage 😭😭 #campfloggnaw pic.twitter.com/Ic6PenmPXc — ➳ trash (@trashminajx) November 11, 2019

Incase you wanted to see Drake get booed off stage at flog gnaw… bruh pic.twitter.com/TgyqWvOZtq — Baby Carrot (@lrroze89) November 11, 2019

Lol imagine booing Drake off stage and then finding out he was the last act? pic.twitter.com/dby9NhtnRl — That Slow Jam Party Dec 27th🔥 (@ThatDudeMCFLY) November 11, 2019

Me after seeing these people booing Drake off the stage at #campfloggnaw2019 because he wasn't Frank ocean pic.twitter.com/Wq7R24r2w3 — brandon🤴🏾/future miles🕷️ (@theylovekingb) November 11, 2019

Imagine showing up to a Tyler The Creator concert and getting a Drake concert instead. What a blessing. That's like buying a pair of Under Armours and getting home and there's actually Nikes in the box. — Boogie Bousins (@bansky) November 11, 2019

Drake took to Instagram to address the incident, letting Camp Flog Gnaw fans know they will see him “EVERY SINGLE YEAR.”

“Plot twist … just signed a 10 year [sic] residency at Camp Flog Gnaw sorry kids see you EVERY SINGLE YEAR till you are 30,” the Legend rapper wrote.

Host Tyler, the Creator also addressed the situation with a series of tweets defending Drake.

“I thought bringing one of the biggest artist on the f–king planet to a music festival was fire! But flipside, a lil tone deaf knowing the specific crowd it drew. Some created a narrative in their head and acted out like a–holes when it didn’t come true and I don’t f–k with that,” the Igor rapper wrote.

2:59 Raptors victory parade: Drake tells crowd ‘you deserve’ championship Raptors victory parade: Drake tells crowd ‘you deserve’ championship

He continued: “This n—a did feel no ways! Song is beautiful. Also, mostly everyone was having a great time, those sh–s in the front area were the ones being made rude, which, I can see why, but, nah, f–k that, y’all represented me and Flog to my guest and made us look sooo entitled and trash.

“That s–t was life mob mentality and cancel culture in real life and I think that s–t is f–king trash,” he tweeted.

“N—a did feel no ways! That song is beautiful! Most guys don’t do album cuts! Thank you Aubrey!” the Potato Salad rapper wrote.

“Like, I love that song and thought that would never happen….. he really did that for me and I appreciate it because he did not have to come at all, see our worlds come together was so great in theory,” Tyler, the Creator continued.

LIKE, I LOVE THAT SONG AND THOUGHT THAT WOULD NEVER HAPPEN…….HE REALLY DID THAT FOR ME AND I APPRECIATE IT BECAUSE HE DID NOT HAVE TO COME AT ALL, SEE OUR WORLDS COME TOGETHER WAS SO GREAT IN THEORY — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

“Year 8! Love,” he wrote about his annual festival.

YEAR 8! LOVE! — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

“Again, thank you Drake (I’m f—ing pissed Hotline Bling was next that’s my f—ing s–t. I’m gonna play that in the shower right now) <3,” Tyler, the Creator tweeted.

“OK Last tweet, I was in the front, and I hear “TYLLLERRRR!” and I look to my left and this girl, red face, puffy, waterfall of tears looked into my soul and said, trembling with anger “… What… the .. f–k!…. is this sh–!” N–a I turned away so quick she was pissed bro,” he wrote in his final tweet.

