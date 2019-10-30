Drake gifts Toronto Raptors with custom championship jackets

Send this page to someone via email

Drake, the Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador, gifted each player from last season’s championship-winning roster with a customized “Best In The World” jacket.

The jacket was revealed by point guard Fred VanVleet on his Instagram story on Tuesday afternoon.

One of the sleeves of VanVleet’s satin jacket reads “Steady Freddy AKA ‘Twin'” with a Canadian flag and a U.S. flag.

The other sleeve of the black bomber jacket features the Raptors logo, “2019 NBA Finals Champions” and the winning roster.

The front of the jacket has a red OVO owl and the back of the jacket reads “The Best in the World” with a raptor on top of the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Fred Vanvleet’s custom made championship jacket from Drake. pic.twitter.com/TA1hqXqxUa — Drizzy Source (@DrizzySource) October 29, 2019

Drake wore a similar jacket during the Raptors’ championship parade in June.

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard points at his playoffs MVP trophy as he poses with performing artist Drake during the 2019 Toronto Raptors NBA basketball championship parade in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP

Last week, the Raptors received the biggest championship rings in NBA history and unfurled a banner celebrating their victory in a ceremony before the team’s season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans.

4:05 Up close and personal with the Toronto Raptors Championship Ring Up close and personal with the Toronto Raptors Championship Ring

According to Associated Press, “the rings each contain more than 650 diamonds as well as 16 rubies, representing the number of playoff victories required to win the title. On the face of the ring, diamonds form the Toronto skyline above the word ‘North’ spelled out in diamonds inside a golden chevron.”

A historic ring for a historic accomplishment. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/IZdkXQTj4B — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 22, 2019

Drake also received a ring and took to Instagram last Tuesday ahead of the season opener to show off the ring and a second customized NBA championship ring, estimated to be valued at over $150,000.

In May, the Money in the Grave rapper was dripping in Toronto Raptors swag after he was gifted a one-of-a-kind sports jacket covered in handset diamonds.

Toronto tailor Garrison Bespoke designed and gifted the jacket to the Toronto-born rapper with 235 diamonds hand-embroidered into the shape of the OVO (October’s Very Own) owl.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri gives Drake a diamond-crusted jacket on Tuesday night before Game 4 between the Raptors and the Bucks. GARRISON BESPOKE/INSTAGRAM

Raptors president Masai Ujiri presented the jacket to Drake in May before Game 4 of the Raptors’ series against the Milwaukee Bucks, but Garrison Bespoke owner and founder Michael Nguyen made it clear that Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) did not pay for the jacket.

The jacket was “gifted to the team and to Drake by Garrison and was not paid for by MLSE,” according to Nguyen.

“It’s about $747,000 at today’s exchange rate,” Nguyen said of the price of the gift. The owl eyes are each 1.2 carats.

The jacket has a custom lining, which is the black and gold OVO Raptors jersey that Drake helped to design.