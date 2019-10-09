Drake says he’s ‘so hurt’ after father claims he lied about being absent in lyrics

Drake said he was “so hurt” by his dad’s comments after Dennis Graham accused his son of writing false lyrics about their father-son relationship to “sell records.”
Graham recently appeared on Nick Cannon’s Close Conversations radio show on Power 106 and spoke about Drake allegedly using their relationship to sell records.
“I have always been with Drake,” Graham, who split from Drake’s mother Sandra when he was five, said in the interview last week. “I talk to him, if not every day, every other day. And we really got into a deep conversation about that.”
He continued: “I said, ‘Drake, why are you saying all this different stuff about me, man? This is not cool.’”
Graham then imitated Drake saying, “Dad, it sells records.”
Graham told Cannon that he felt he did his job as a father to the Toronto rapper.
“A lot of people don’t know… I took Drake down through there so to speak. I exposed him to every aspect of life. I never hid anything from him… I never kept anything from him.”
“I showed him this side of life. I showed him that side of life,” Graham said.
Drake posted a note on his Instagram Story after the headlines about his father surfaced.
“Woke up today so hurt man. My father will say anything to anyone that’s willing to listen to him. It’s sad when family gets like this but what can we really do that’s the people we are stuck with … every bar I ever spit was the truth and the truth is hard for some people to accept,” the 0 to 100 rapper wrote.
Drake has rapped about Graham in many songs including Look What You’ve Done, 0 to 100, and From Time.
In his 2011 song Look What You’ve Done from his album Take Care, Drake raps: “And my father living in Memphis now, he can’t come this way/ Over some minor charges and child support/ That just wasn’t paid, damn/ Boo-hoo, sad story/ Black American dad story.”
In the same song Drake raps, “And you tell me I’m just like my father/ My one button, you push it.”
In Drake’s 2013 song From Time from his album Nothing Was The Same, he sings: “I’ve been dealing with my dad, speaking of lack of patience/ Just me and my old man getting back to basics/ We’ve been talking ‘bout the future and time that we wasted/ When he put that bottle down, girl that n—a’s amazing.”
In his 2014 song, 0 to 100, Drake mentions his father again. “I was ready… f–k that, I’ve been ready/ Since my dad used to tell me/ He was comin’ to the house to get me/ He ain’t show up/ Valuable lesson, man, I had to grow up/ That’s why I never ask for help.”
Many of Drake’s fans came to his defence after Graham’s interview aired.
