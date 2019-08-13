Drake under fire for Beatles arm tattoo

Drake has put himself ahead of The Beatles — literally — after recently shattering another of the Fab Four’s chart records.
For his latest forearm tattoo, the Money in the Grave rapper appears to have inked an illustration of the British band crossing Abbey Road while Drake stands at the front of the line, waving at them.
WATCH: Drake calls Raptors championship win ‘poetic’
Drake posted a photograph on his Instagram on Monday, appearing to show a quick glimpse of the new tattoo.
READ MORE: Drake drops 2 new songs in support of Raptors win
Drake fan account Word on Road posted a close-up photo of the new ink.
Drake’s new tattoo comes after the Toronto rapper passed The Beatles for the most charted songs in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 in June.
He now holds 35 songs in the upper echelons of the chart, compared to The Beatles’ 34.
READ MORE: Drake, Chris Brown put aside beef, release song ‘No Guidance’
After shattering The Beatles’ record of 12 hit singles in a year in 2018, Drake joined Meek Mill on his track Going Bad and famously rapped:
“Back home, smokin’ legal (Legal)
I got more slaps than The Beatles (Beatles)”
READ MORE: Smash Mouth calls out Drake, tells him to ‘sit down’ during NBA finals
Some Beatles fans on Twitter thought Drake’s new ink was tasteless, noting that The Beatles never relied on streaming services for their numbers.
But Drake fans were quick to defend the rapper and his new ink.
READ MORE: Drake trolls Steph Curry with dad Dell’s Raptors jersey
Drake’s collection of random tattoos also includes:
View this post on Instagram
"Mo' better blues" first session on my brother @champagnepapi , thanks as usual for your trust. "Clarke: 'Cause mo better makes it mo better" @denzelwashington1 @officialdenzel #denzelwashington #mobetterblues #tattoo #tattoos #tats #ink #inked #canada #toronto #jazz #blues
The rapper also has a jack-o-lantern, Aaliyah, a flaming skull and basketball stars Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.
READ MORE: Drake continues Raptors push, this time seemingly trolling Bucks owner’s daughter
Drake is making waves on the Billboard 200 album chart, where his new compilation Care Package earned him a ninth No. 1 album.
Care Package debuted in the top position on the U.S. chart with 109,000 equivalent album units — a tabulation that accounts for both digital sales and streaming plays. Of that amount, 16,000 copies came from digital album sales.
The album is a collection of B-sides from throughout his career, many which had never received an official release.
Streaming music has dramatically changed how chart services like Billboard quantify the success of artists. With physical sales representing a shrinking part of the music industry, tabulation services have created new calculations to try and set a similar bar.
The changes have meant longstanding records held by performers like Madonna, Michael Jackson and The Beatles have been handily smashed by contemporary performers.
—With files from the Canadian PressFollow @KatieScottNews
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.