Entertainment
August 13, 2019 10:39 am

Drake under fire for Beatles arm tattoo

By National Online Journalist, Entertainment  Global News

Drake performs on the Coachella stage during Day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California.

Christopher Polk, Getty Images
A A

Drake has put himself ahead of The Beatles ⁠— literally — after recently shattering another of the Fab Four’s chart records.

For his latest forearm tattoo, the Money in the Grave rapper appears to have inked an illustration of the British band crossing Abbey Road while Drake stands at the front of the line, waving at them.

WATCH: Drake calls Raptors championship win ‘poetic’

Drake posted a photograph on his Instagram on Monday, appearing to show a quick glimpse of the new tattoo.

READ MORE: Drake drops 2 new songs in support of Raptors win

View this post on Instagram

Nobody: Me: Somebody play Whole Lotta Red

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Drake fan account Word on Road posted a close-up photo of the new ink.

Drake’s new tattoo comes after the Toronto rapper passed The Beatles for the most charted songs in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 in June.

He now holds 35 songs in the upper echelons of the chart, compared to The Beatles’ 34.

READ MORE: Drake, Chris Brown put aside beef, release song ‘No Guidance’

After shattering The Beatles’ record of 12 hit singles in a year in 2018, Drake joined Meek Mill on his track Going Bad and famously rapped:

“Back home, smokin’ legal (Legal)
I got more slaps than The Beatles (Beatles)”

READ MORE: Smash Mouth calls out Drake, tells him to ‘sit down’ during NBA finals

Some Beatles fans on Twitter thought Drake’s new ink was tasteless, noting that The Beatles never relied on streaming services for their numbers.

But Drake fans were quick to defend the rapper and his new ink.

READ MORE: Drake trolls Steph Curry with dad Dell’s Raptors jersey

Drake’s collection of random tattoos also includes:

Denzel Washington

Rihanna

View this post on Instagram

Album Mode. A series of photos by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

 

The rapper also has a jack-o-lantern, Aaliyah, a flaming skull and basketball stars Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

READ MORE: Drake continues Raptors push, this time seemingly trolling Bucks owner’s daughter

Drake is making waves on the Billboard 200 album chart, where his new compilation Care Package earned him a ninth No. 1 album.

Care Package debuted in the top position on the U.S. chart with 109,000 equivalent album units — a tabulation that accounts for both digital sales and streaming plays. Of that amount, 16,000 copies came from digital album sales.

The album is a collection of B-sides from throughout his career, many which had never received an official release.

Streaming music has dramatically changed how chart services like Billboard quantify the success of artists. With physical sales representing a shrinking part of the music industry, tabulation services have created new calculations to try and set a similar bar.

The changes have meant longstanding records held by performers like Madonna, Michael Jackson and The Beatles have been handily smashed by contemporary performers.

View this post on Instagram

Yg and Tyga just came out #Drake #OVO

A post shared by OVO (@draymond.67) on

—With files from the Canadian Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Drake
Drake 2019
drake arm tattoos
drake beatles tattoo
drake going bad meek mill
drake new tatto
drake random tattoos
drake rihanna tattoo
drake tattoo
drake tattoos
drake vs the beatles

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.