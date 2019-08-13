Drake under fire for Beatles arm tattoo

Drake has put himself ahead of The Beatles ⁠— literally — after recently shattering another of the Fab Four’s chart records.

For his latest forearm tattoo, the Money in the Grave rapper appears to have inked an illustration of the British band crossing Abbey Road while Drake stands at the front of the line, waving at them.

Drake posted a photograph on his Instagram on Monday, appearing to show a quick glimpse of the new tattoo.

Drake fan account Word on Road posted a close-up photo of the new ink.

Drake’s new tattoo comes after the Toronto rapper passed The Beatles for the most charted songs in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 in June.

He now holds 35 songs in the upper echelons of the chart, compared to The Beatles’ 34.

After shattering The Beatles’ record of 12 hit singles in a year in 2018, Drake joined Meek Mill on his track Going Bad and famously rapped:

“Back home, smokin’ legal (Legal)

I got more slaps than The Beatles (Beatles)”

Some Beatles fans on Twitter thought Drake’s new ink was tasteless, noting that The Beatles never relied on streaming services for their numbers.

the beatles did what they did in 7 years (drake has been in the game 11 years) with no social media advertising and STILL have a lasting impact on the music industry 56 years later.. let’s see what drake is in 56 years. but despite that, this is so cocky and childish. https://t.co/0jBi0ncdDw — ♱ (@ilibabeee) August 10, 2019

The Beatles have more number 1 singles, sold more music than anybody in history have more number 1 albums than anybody in history. Still sells millions each year and achieved this a without streaming! The only way he’ll beat The Beatles is in his own mind! — Simon Parsons (@Parsons16Simon) August 10, 2019

Can I just add to this, world population more than doubled since the good ol' Beatles days, so like why don't you brag after you sell at least double the records my ignorant fellow Canadian artist — Jamie Wang (@wangburg) August 12, 2019

the fact that drake even feels the need to compare himself to the beatles speaks enough about their impact — emily | stream abbey road (@spicylennon) August 10, 2019

drake proud of what 😭😭 the beatles achieved everything they did without the internet n streaming services mate — reece (@reecesome) August 13, 2019

So Drake said he’s got more slaps than the Beatles and proceeded to tattoo said Beatles on his arm with him infront of them. Do you think my good Sir Paul McCartney has a drake tattoo? Who’s winning. Eediat ting dat — 💖Cole💖 (@curvycole) August 11, 2019

DRAKE REALLY SAID HE WAS BETTER THAN THE BEATLES I- pic.twitter.com/tpT5pIOd12 — ⌜𝙨𝙤𝙥𝙝𝙞𝙖 ⌝ (@joysdisorder) August 11, 2019

Drake tats are like a college students laptop with stickers all over. — GoTTi's WoRLd (@GaBeGRaMs) August 9, 2019

Let's see if people are still talking about Drake 50 years from now.I suspect not. pic.twitter.com/nY3I2QoUCL — 🎩Operation Mockingbird🎩 (@WTS_PodRadio) August 10, 2019

But Drake fans were quick to defend the rapper and his new ink.

Drake never said he was better than The Beatles (debatable), he said he had more slaps than them and he didn’t lie there either so. 🥴 — ᴋ.ᴅɪᴅᴅʏ (@AsToldByKia) August 11, 2019

He should’ve put himself like this looking back at the Beatles pic.twitter.com/Trzz2niTiu — KanJayW3st⛵️ (@KanJayW3st) August 10, 2019

Quite possible the hardest tattoo of all time 😂 — Cee (@ceeemudd) August 9, 2019

Drake has some very questionable tattoos…but given the fact that he has more Top 10 hits than The Beatles, this one is legit cool I guess. https://t.co/zQHfh4mhkX — BT (@UnderdogBT) August 9, 2019

Drake’s collection of random tattoos also includes:

Denzel Washington

Rihanna

The rapper also has a jack-o-lantern, Aaliyah, a flaming skull and basketball stars Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

Drake is making waves on the Billboard 200 album chart, where his new compilation Care Package earned him a ninth No. 1 album.

.@Drake now has 203 career #Hot100-charting hits, the only solo artist in history to reach the milestone. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) August 12, 2019

Care Package debuted in the top position on the U.S. chart with 109,000 equivalent album units — a tabulation that accounts for both digital sales and streaming plays. Of that amount, 16,000 copies came from digital album sales.

The album is a collection of B-sides from throughout his career, many which had never received an official release.

Streaming music has dramatically changed how chart services like Billboard quantify the success of artists. With physical sales representing a shrinking part of the music industry, tabulation services have created new calculations to try and set a similar bar.

The changes have meant longstanding records held by performers like Madonna, Michael Jackson and The Beatles have been handily smashed by contemporary performers.

—With files from the Canadian Press