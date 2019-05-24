Drake continues Raptors push, this time seemingly trolling Bucks owner’s daughter

The Toronto Raptors are one win closer to the NBA Finals after they beat the Milwaukee Bucks 105-99 in Game 5 and Drake was in Toronto’s Jurassic Park with the crowd cheering on his favourite team.

The Nice For What rapper took to his Instagram story on Thursday night to tell fans, “Meet me in Jurassic Park at 8:30 whole city should be out like the sun… history is upon us.”

The Toronto rapper watched the game outside Scotiabank Arena with the rest of the Raptors fans in the square who witnessed their team take a 3-2 lead in the series.

Drake showing up to watch the #RaptorsvsBucks game tonight at Jurassic Park! via @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/VFR1ljacgr — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) May 24, 2019

Many people criticized Drake for his behaviour on the sidelines during Game 4, when he frequently left his courtside seat to roam up and down the Toronto sideline, heckling the players on the Bucks, touching the Raptors players and even giving coach Nick Nurse a playful shoulder massage.

He was at his animated best, on his feet for most of the night, waving his arms in the air to get the crowd going. And he windmilled an arm after Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a free throw.

Even the New York Times covered the Drake display, calling him “Spike Lee 2.0.”

Drake defended his courtside antics Thursday night to reporters outside, saying, “all we are is proud and passionate.”

“We have the best player, we have the best fans in the whole NBA, in the whole world,” the 6 God rapper said.

WATCH BELOW: Drake’s courtside antics draw major attention at Raptors’ home games vs. Bucks

“Look around you, look at this — we created this. This didn’t exist before we were here, look around at the square, this didn’t exist before we were here, we did this,” he continued.

“It doesn’t matter what anybody says. They can say it’s disrespectful, they can say it’s this, it’s that,” the former Degrassi actor said.

“Everybody’s within the rules, everybody’s doing their thing. All we are is proud and passionate. We are like a college sports team — the Toronto Raptors are a college sports team, I promise you.

“I love Toronto, I love this team and we’re going to the NBA Finals.”

While the 32-year-old rapper was not in Milwaukee, the Bucks owner’s daughter Mallory Edens sat courtside wearing a T-shirt of rival Pusha T.

Drake posted the photo to his Instagram story and wrote, “All is fair in war and war and trust me I’ll still get you tickets to ovo fest,” with a heart-eye emoji attached.

Drake also followed Edens on Instagram and changed his profile photo to a picture of her.

The beef between the two rappers runs a long timeline, but in 2018 Pusha T reignited the feud with his track Infrared. Last May, Pusha T released his new album Daytona, which was produced entirely by Kanye West.

On Infrared, Pusha T continues to question Drake’s lyrical abilities, saying: “It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin.” The lyric refers to Quentin Miller, a rapper who Pusha T believes has been ghostwriting for Drake.

Drake responded to Infrared with his Duppy Freestyle, in which he dissed West, rapping: “What do you really think of the n***a that’s making your beats? / I’ve done things for him I thought he never would need / Father had to stretch his hands out and get it from me / I pop style for 30 hours, then let him repeat.”

Pusha T retweeted Drake’s song and wrote: “Send the invoice for the extra 20…”

Send the invoice for the extra 20… https://t.co/41rd4OJeMF — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 25, 2018

Drake then posted a draft of an invoice requesting US$100,000 from G.O.O.D. Music for “promotional assistance and career reviving” and tagged Pusha T in the post on Instagram.

Following that exchange, Pusha T declared that Drake had been hiding a child on his Drake exposé, The Story of Adidon. The cover art is an old photo of Drake in blackface by photographer David Leyes.

“Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother / Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her / A baby’s involved, it’s deeper than rap / We talkin’ character, let me keep with the facts / You are hiding a child, let that boy come home / Deadbeat mothaf**ka playin’ border patrol, ooh / Adonis is your son / And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that’s real / Love that baby, respect that girl / Forget she’s a porn star, let her be your world,” Pusha T rapped.

Last June, Drake confirmed that he secretly fathered his first child — putting to rest a rumour that’s been circulating on gossip websites.

“I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid,” the Toronto star raps on Emotionless. He continues: “From empty souls who just wake up and looked to debate / Until you starin’ at your seed, you can never relate.”

Drake never retaliated against Pusha T again because his mentor, J. Prince, allegedly said that Drake’s response, which had apparently already been recorded, would’ve been too “overwhelming” and damaging to Kanye West’s family and Pusha T’s career.

On album opener Survival, Drake reveals why he stayed quiet, saying he didn’t want this rap beef to turn deadly: “I’ve seen this movie a hundred times, I know where it’s headed / Realize someone gotta die when no one will dead it / N***as gambling with their life for some content / That’s the type of lottery that could get your top picked.”

On Oct. 12, LeBron James aired the second episode of his HBO show The Shop. Drake appeared on the show and said that he had initially played March 14 for West, which is a song about his son. Drake claims West took that information and gave it to Pusha T.

“I’m in Wyoming, I play him March 14,” Drake said. “I send him a picture of my son. I tell him I’m having trouble with my son’s mother. We had a conversation.”

In November, Pusha T performed at the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, where a brawl broke out during his performance.

Video circulating on social media appeared to show a fight between multiple people after fans threw liquid at the rapper while he was on stage.

Pusha T replied to the incident in a tweet following the concert saying he was not assaulted on stage.

“Don’t spread these lies!!! Thats [sic] not Pusha – T getting punished on stage,” the tweet said.

Don’t spread these lies!!! Thats not Pusha -T getting punished on stage…👀 https://t.co/NfLX1Genwc — King Push (@PUSHA_T) November 21, 2018

Pusha T returned to the stage to perform Infrared and claimed that the people throwing beer were being paid to attack him. Three were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the altercation.

The Raptors head back home to Toronto for Game 6 on Saturday.