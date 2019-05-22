Drake courtside antics draw major attention at Raptors game as team breaks even with Bucks

On Tuesday Night, the Toronto Raptors hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals at the Scotiabank Arena.

After losing in the first two games of the series in Milwaukee, the Raptors came back with a double-overtime win in Game 3 and they beat the Bucks 120-102 in Game 4, tying the Eastern Conference Finals series at two wins apiece.

Many people were distracted by Toronto superfan Drake’s courtside antics during the Raptors game.

Throughout the game, Drake frequently left his courtside seat to roam up and down the Toronto sideline, heckling the players on the Bucks, touching the Raptors players and even gave coach Nick Nurse a playful shoulder massage.

He was at his animated best, on his feet for most of the night, waving his arms in the air to get the crowd going. And he windmilled an arm after Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a free throw.

Even the New York Times covered the Drake display, calling him “Spike Lee 2.0.”

Many NBA fans took to Twitter to tell Drake to “sit down.”

Someone tell Drake to sit done, he's out here massaging Nick Nurse wtf pic.twitter.com/MO4eIjpUkl — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 22, 2019

Nobody: Drake at Raptors games: pic.twitter.com/ZKFv5EEQ5b — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 22, 2019

Some Toronto fans were quick to stand up for The Language rapper.

Ya’ll mad at #Drake Bc he got courtside seats, naming rights to the practice facility and team practice Jersey with an OVO night and merch in team store 😂😂😂 — Kevin Cottrell Jr. (@KCJ_Swish) May 22, 2019

Drake getting hyped courtside is every Raptors fan from their couch right now 😂pic.twitter.com/Lp40PhYwTU — The Northside (@locatednorth) May 22, 2019

Almost every kid has wished that they got rich and famous and had courtside seats for their favourite team where they could act exactly the way Drake acts lol. The hate comes from jealousy that's all https://t.co/2r9700xudH — Kawhi Leonard fan. Also a fun guy. (@nextlevelfreshh) May 22, 2019

He won’t do it, but I would love to see Drake courtside for game 5 in Milwaukee. Those fans would be on his head. — Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) May 22, 2019

people who hate drake sitting courtside: would you really prefer another boring jersey over button-down shirt guy sitting there? — ian pierno (@ianpierno) May 22, 2019

Drake yapping at Giannis and him ignoring it reminds of when Chris Rock did the same courtside to Kobe during the 2010 Finals while he ignored him pic.twitter.com/AtyVSMceRL — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) May 20, 2019

I find it funny watching Leafs fans complain about Drake’s courtside antics after watching them jump on the Raptors bandwagon only a few weeks ago. The Raptors pay Drake for these antics. Move on. #WeTheNorth — Karl and the Leafs (@karlandtheleafs) May 22, 2019

Bucks fans also took to Twitter to debate deleting Drake’s music from their playlists and to criticize the rapper for his courtside antics.

I’m deleting every #Drake song from my Spotify playlist #Bucksin6 — Adriana Mendez (@AdrianaMendez) May 22, 2019

drake is clowning giannis, a professional basketball player, meanwhile his jumper looks like this pic.twitter.com/043lNOnCjP — 🦌 (@SnellSZN) May 22, 2019

Hey @1037KISSFM, any chance we can ban @Drake forever on the airwaves? #FearTheDeer — Brandon Arnold (@FormerlyChase) May 22, 2019

I never thought I’d say this, but I wish Drake would go back and make more ear-bleeding horrible music. — Doug Russell (@DougRussell) May 22, 2019

Someone please relay to Drake that the Drake Relays are held annually in Des Moines, Iowa. This heralded track and field event will next be held April 22–25, 2020. Until then, please sit the hell down. #FeartheDeer — Mike Collins (@MRC58) May 22, 2019

Imagine having floor seats and then right in front of you is Drake’s head. The man won’t stay in his chair. — Justin Bielinski (@JustinBielinski) May 22, 2019

I just need the @Bucks to win the series so I can watch Drake cry. — Smoketh (@NicaAssana) May 22, 2019

A senior executive from Octagon Basketball Europe, Georgios Dimitropoulos, which represents Antetokounmpo tweeted (and deleted) a “hypothetical” scenario that matched the same interaction between his client and Drake.

Drake kept taunting Antetokounmpo during Tuesday night’s game and once Antetokounmpo missed his shot at the free-throw line, the rapper made sure the NBA player knew he was laughing.

Drake stays clowning Giannis at the free throw line 💀 pic.twitter.com/W4iiGg7nMi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 22, 2019

Drake was the ultimate Raptors fan in Game 4 💪 pic.twitter.com/N6QSHRV6cR — ESPN (@espn) May 22, 2019

In response to the taunting from the Toronto superstar, Dimitropoulos referenced “VIP seats, right next to the band.”

“Imagine a gig & an athlete on VIP seats, right next to the band, stands up on the stage just to show off during the entire game, knowing cameras are on him, occasionally even massaging the singer. Security&him both allow it. Never seen anything as disrespectful as this before…”

READ MORE: Raptors even up Eastern Conference finals with 120-102 win over Bucks

WISN’S Stephanie Sutton said that a fan conduct advisory, signed by NBA League Security, was placed on every seat on Wednesday morning at the Scotiabank Arena.

The notice read: “Fans who act inappropriately will not be tolerated and are subject to ejection from the arena and/or revocation of their tickets. Examples of inappropriate behavior include, but are not limited to: using abusive language or gestures directed at any player, coach, referee, fan, or person involved in our game; making or attempting to make any physical contact with any player, coach, referee, fan, or person involved in our game; disrupting or interrupting the game; entering the playing court, throwing objects, or any other form of improper conduct.”

“We encourage you to enjoy the game and to cheer for our players and teams in a respectful way. Thank you for supporting the NBA,” it concluded.

Drake clearly did not follow the fan conduct advisory.

The Raptors head back to Milwaukee for Game 5 on Thursday on the heels of two straight wins at home.

The series returns to Toronto for Game 6 on Saturday.

