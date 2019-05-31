Toronto Raptors

May 31, 2019 8:54 am

Drake trolls Steph Curry with dad Dell’s Raptors jersey

By National Online Journalist, International  Global News

WATCH: Thousands of Raptors fans celebrated in the streets of Toronto after the team led by Pascal Siakam, defeated the Golden State Warriors 118-109 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night.

Raptors superfan Drake did his best to throw off the Warriors’ Stephen Curry in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, by wearing a throwback jersey from when Curry’s father, Dell, played in Toronto.

Drake wore a purple Raptors jersey with the No. 30 on the front and the name “Curry” on the back, in a nod to Dell Curry’s years as a member of the Toronto Raptors.

READ MORE: Toronto Raptors take Game 1 of NBA finals, defeat Golden State Warriors 118-109

The Raptors tweeted photos of Drake and Dell Curry immediately before tip-off on Thursday.

Dell Curry played three seasons for the Raptors from 1999-2002.

Stephen Curry gave Drake a glare after draining his first three-pointer of the night. The two men later chatted on the sidelines in a moment posted to Drake’s Instagram account.

The NBA warned the Raptors to rein in Drake’s sideline antics earlier in the playoffs.

WATCH: NBA commissioner discusses Drake’s behaviour during the playoffs

Drake also got into a scuffle with Warriors forward Draymond Green following the game. It’s unclear exactly what he said, but he appeared to call the Golden State player “trash” at one point, based on the video footage.

Rapper Drake, right, yells at Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) after the Toronto Raptors defeated the Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA championship basketball finals in Toronto on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The Warriors and Raptors will square off again for Game 2 in Toronto on Sunday.

With files from the Associated Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

