Walter out after re-spraining shoulder

Toronto Raptors rookie Ja’Kobe Walter has re-sprained his right acromioclavicular joint.

The injury occurred in the third quarter of Toronto’s 122-107 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old shooting guard was selected 19th overall by Toronto in this past summer’s NBA Draft.

Walter missed Raptors training camp, pre-season, and the first five games of the regular season with a sprained shoulder.

He is averaging 2.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists over four games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.