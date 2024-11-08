SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Walter out after re-spraining shoulder

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2024 5:27 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto Raptors rookie Ja’Kobe Walter has re-sprained his right acromioclavicular joint.

The injury occurred in the third quarter of Toronto’s 122-107 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors players surprise students in Kahnawake'
Toronto Raptors players surprise students in Kahnawake

Walter will be re-evaluated in one week, and updates will be provided as appropriate by the Raptors.

The 20-year-old shooting guard was selected 19th overall by Toronto in this past summer’s NBA Draft.

Story continues below advertisement

Walter missed Raptors training camp, pre-season, and the first five games of the regular season with a sprained shoulder.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He is averaging 2.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists over four games.

Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices