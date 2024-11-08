Walter out after re-spraining shoulder

Toronto Raptors rookie Ja’Kobe Walter has re-sprained his right acromioclavicular joint.
The injury occurred in the third quarter of Toronto’s 122-107 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.
Related Videos
Walter will be re-evaluated in one week, and updates will be provided as appropriate by the Raptors.
The 20-year-old shooting guard was selected 19th overall by Toronto in this past summer’s NBA Draft.
Walter missed Raptors training camp, pre-season, and the first five games of the regular season with a sprained shoulder.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
He is averaging 2.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists over four games.
Trending Now
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.
Comments