Masai Ujiri joins Tempo ownership group

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TORONTO – Masai Ujiri is returning to professional basketball in Toronto.

The longtime basketball executive is joining the WNBA’s Toronto Tempo’s ownership group.

Ujiri was an executive with the Toronto Raptors for 12 years, becoming its team president in 2016 and building the roster that won the 2019 NBA championship.

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He parted ways with the Raptors last June.

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Ujiri joins an ownership group that includes Maple Leaf Sport & Entertainment board member Larry Tanenbaum, tennis superstar Serena Williams, and Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson among others.

He says he has been focusing on Giants of Africa, a charity he co-founded that’s dedicated to bringing basketball to Africa, since he left the Raptors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2026.