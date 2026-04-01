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Sports

Canada’s Dunstone wins 5th straight, creates logjam atop world curling standings

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2026 5:52 pm
1 min read
Matt Dunstone, skip of Team Manitoba, releases his stone at the Montana's Brier Canadian men's curling championship, in St. John's, N.L., on March 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly. View image in full screen
Matt Dunstone, skip of Team Manitoba, releases his stone at the Montana's Brier Canadian men's curling championship, in St. John's, N.L., on March 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
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Canada’s Matt Dunstone created a logjam atop the standings at the world men’s curling championship with an 8-7 win over Switzerland in Wednesday’s morning draw.

After Switzerland skip Marco Hoesli tied the game with three points in the ninth end, Dunstone was on target with his draw on final rock to lead Canada to its fifth straight win.

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The victory led to a complicated scenario in the standings, with Canada, Switzerland, Sweden and Scotland all tied with 7-2 records. Canada has defeated Sweden and Switzerland, but lost to Scotland earlier in the round-robin.

Ross Whyte’s Scotland team moved into a tie for the lead with a 9-3 win over China on Wednesday morning.

Sweden’s Niklas Edin was idle in the morning and will face Germany in the afternoon draw.

In other early action, the United States improved to 6-3 with an 8-3 win over Poland, while Czechia edged Japan 7-6.

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Canada was set to face Czechia in Wednesday’s late draw.

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