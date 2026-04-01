Trump says he’s considering pulling out of NATO, calls it a ‘paper tiger’

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


29 comments

  1. Robin Naismith
    April 2, 2026 at 10:26 pm

    I think the U.S. have Every right to do this, especially since Nato is choosing to turn their backs on the U.S. has backed u their sorry butts and they have the gaul to act this way, Such Cowardice from Nato

  2. Anonymous
    April 2, 2026 at 3:06 pm

    To the comment below me:

    TDS this TDS that. SYBAU you clown shoes size 24 trump bag licker

  3. Charlie Kirk
    April 2, 2026 at 11:08 am

    I see someone with severe TDS is using my name again to comment. Too bad they don’t have the co jones to post their name……Oh well 🤷🏻

  4. tarantino
    April 2, 2026 at 12:51 am

    NATO should bomb the hell out of mar a lago since the US military refuse to overthrow their dictator

  5. PATRICK GREENE
    April 1, 2026 at 11:17 pm

    Trump is absolutely correct on this one. Almost every NATO member has neglected to pay its agreed upon NATO dues for decades. The mooching must come to an end.
    Former Netherlands Prime Minister and current General Secretary , Mark Rutte said “European countries are kidding themselves thinking they can defend themselves without the USA.”

  6. Keith Alexander
    April 1, 2026 at 10:40 pm

    I think most NATO nations would normally be glad to help the USA …. if it wasn’t being run by a spoiled narcissistic juvenile bully who daily changes his mind like a toddler with a garage full of toys.

  7. King Donnie 1
    April 1, 2026 at 7:13 pm

    Except he can’t without congress.

  8. Charlie Kirk
    April 1, 2026 at 6:54 pm

    Nobody was a bigger grifter than me. I used God’s name to fill my pockets with money. Unfortunately I didn’t use any of that money to buy myself some body armor. Oh well 🤷🏻

  9. JV
    April 1, 2026 at 6:50 pm

    And NATO calls Trump a Fat Pig

  10. Jack Bauer
    April 1, 2026 at 4:34 pm

    First, unilateral withdrawal would likely face legal challenges and political resistance. And, second, while there are legitimate debates about NATO’s effectiveness, calling it a “paper tiger” overlooks its operational record and deterrence role especially in Europe and following the 9-11 attacks in the USA. The latter is the only time NATO’s collective defense was invoked. That resulted in multinational military efforts over nearly two decades.

  11. Anonymous
    April 1, 2026 at 4:31 pm

    Because no one wants to get involved he throws a fit, remember you never asked if you could start a war, you most likely did’ not even consider it l, so now you are all upset because of your own doing, wow. You are an embarrassment,

  12. Annoying PP
    April 1, 2026 at 4:18 pm

    NATO’S mandate is not to protect billionaire pedophiles from the truth.

  13. M.Carney
    April 1, 2026 at 3:57 pm

    NATO is 2 faced liars. First they want to ally together for Ukraine….which is not even in NATO member, nor is is close to the North Atlantic. US gave more then hundred billon $$$ and alot of support in other ways. When the request came from the US, NATO declined citing that it has nothing to do with the North Atlantic. Oh really? Ukraine also has nothing to do with the North Atlantic. NATO should have been dropped long time ago.

  14. bwana4
    April 1, 2026 at 3:53 pm

    As proven in the illegal Iran conflict where the USA was held to a standstill, the only paper tiger is the USA with their useless $trillion military… How embarrassing it must be for Americans and a huge expense that could have been put to far better use for healthcare and education!

  15. Tatu
    April 1, 2026 at 3:13 pm

    Is there any one in the USA that has a brain? So far I have seen little proof that there is. Why would we get involved in a war started by the brainless orange buffoon and all his brainless ass kissers.

  16. James Osborne
    April 1, 2026 at 3:02 pm

    He can’t. Only the US Congress can do that

  17. Eric
    April 1, 2026 at 2:53 pm

    It takes a real tough leader to make war on little girls. /s

  18. Andrew Aulenback
    April 1, 2026 at 2:15 pm

    These repeated comments about how “NATO didn’t hold itself to its promises when it didn’t join the aggressive invasion of Iran” show a distinct lack of uncerstanding of what the USA government is threatening to pull out of. NATO is a defensive treaty. The allies are promised to come to each others’ defense, if any member nation is attacked. NOT to join an attack on any nation started (and apparently unprovoked and unjustified) by a member nation. It is not an AGGRESSIVE treaty. It is a DEFENSIVE treaty. Somehow, those elected and appointed to positions of authority in the USA don’t have that grade-school grasp of what any of these things mean.

  19. Z-Tank
    April 1, 2026 at 2:14 pm

    and can somebody explain why NATO is fighting Russia over Ukraine a non NATO member

  20. JD VANCE
    April 1, 2026 at 2:05 pm

    Well NATO didn’t bomb a girl’s school so there’s that. trump did. Dumb war or what?

  21. Brian
    April 1, 2026 at 2:02 pm

    Trump and the rest of maga know that nato is a defence alliance, Trump and Isreal started this war, They were not attacked. The only time artical 5 was needed was in defence of the USA
    9 11. So get you head out of his ass

  22. Dan
    April 1, 2026 at 11:53 am

    A complete and utter wanker….the lot of the maggots.

  23. Try This
    April 1, 2026 at 10:59 am

    Trump started the war on Iran with Israel. They are both in the doghouse for their attacks and supporting each other. Why would North Atlantic Treaty Organization have anything to do with Iran? It does not border the Atlantic. And if it was to defend an attacked country, it would be coming to the defence of Iran, not USA.
    This is Trump’s war to lose. He is heading there now. The only question is how fast he can undo his damage, and what excuse he will use.

  24. James Stephenson
    April 1, 2026 at 10:38 am

    F*ck “Murica and F*ck Trump.

  25. JV
    April 1, 2026 at 10:25 am

    Smart move. All these grifting global scam organizations do little but take cash and push globalists DEI agendas.

  26. Whatever
    April 1, 2026 at 10:22 am

    Canada should do the same!

  27. Whatever
    April 1, 2026 at 10:22 am

    Out of NATO and out of UN!
    Enough is enough.

  28. Alexei Navalny
    April 1, 2026 at 10:18 am

    Now trump won’t be able to blab to Putin what NATO is up to. Cool. More Russians are joining Ukraine’s side.

  29. Dave
    April 1, 2026 at 10:06 am

    The US intelligence services have warned Republican and Democrat administrations for decades that their allies – including Canada – could not be trusted
    Like all the others Trump didnt get the memo

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Trump says he’s considering pulling out of NATO, calls it a ‘paper tiger’

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted April 1, 2026 9:36 am
4 min read
Click to play video: '‘This was a was a war of choice’: Trump pushes for NATO and European allies to open Strait of Hormuz'
‘This was a was a war of choice’: Trump pushes for NATO and European allies to open Strait of Hormuz
WATCH ABOVE: 'This was a was a war of choice' — Trump pushes for NATO and European allies to open Strait of Hormuz
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering leaving the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), he told British newspaper the Telegraph on Wednesday.

Trump called the 77-year-old U.S.-led military alliance a “paper tiger” and said Russian President Vladimir Putin “knows that too,” in an interview with the Telegraph.

Trump, who has been frustrated by U.S. allies refusing to get involved in the U.S. war on Iran and the subsequent efforts to force Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to full international traffic, was asked in the interview if he would reconsider ending U.S. membership in the alliance.

“Oh yes, I would say [it’s] beyond reconsideration. I was never swayed by NATO. I always knew they were a paper tiger, and Putin knows that too, by the way,” Trump said in the interview.
Story continues below advertisement

The Strait of Hormuz accounts for one-third of the global oil trade and has been closed for weeks, with Iran blockading the key waterway as it exchanges strikes with the U.S. and Israel.

Click to play video: 'NATO ‘should not get involved’ in Iran: former Canadian NATO Ambassador'
NATO ‘should not get involved’ in Iran: former Canadian NATO Ambassador

Trump said he was frustrated with allies “not being there” to help the U.S.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Beyond not being there, it was actually hard to believe. And I didn’t do a big sale. I just said, ‘Hey,’ you know, I didn’t insist too much. I just think it should be automatic,” he said.

Trump’s explanations for why the U.S. launched the attacks on Iran have shifted repeatedly over recent weeks since the war began on Feb. 28.

Earlier this month, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said NATO had not received a formal request from Washington for member countries to formally launch efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

Story continues below advertisement

“To our knowledge, a request has not been made to NATO for the type of assistance that is being requested and Canada, as a founding member of NATO, continues to support the principles of collective defence,” she said.

In his Telegraph interview, Trump said the U.S. has “been there” to support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

“We’ve been there automatically, including Ukraine. Ukraine wasn’t our problem. It was a test, and we were there for them, and we would always have been there for them. They weren’t there for us,” he said.

Trump has long criticized NATO members for not increasing their defence spending. In June 2025, Canada joined other NATO countries in pledging five per cent of its budget on defence spending by 2035.

Last week, NATO confirmed that Canada has hit its target of spending two per cent of its GDP on national defence by March of this year.

Trump on Wednesday also claimed that Iran’s president wanted a ceasefire ahead of his speech to the American people set for later this evening.

Trump made the claim on his Truth Social website. Iran had no immediate response to Trump’s post.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in an interview with Al Jazeera aired late Tuesday, signalled Tehran’s willingness to keep fighting.

Story continues below advertisement

“You cannot speak to the people of Iran in the language of threats and deadlines,” he said. “We do not set any deadline for defending ourselves.”

Trump’s expectation that NATO allies help him with his military operations in Iran runs contrary to the purpose of the alliance, said David Perry, president and CEO of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute.

“It is meant to be a defensive alliance to protect all members of the wider alliance structure and is supposed to operate by consensus,” Perry said.

While Trump has threatened the alliance in the past, Canadians should take his threats seriously, Perry said.

“The U.S. Congress took it seriously enough that they passed a measure that would make it more difficult for the president to just withdraw on his own volition,” he said, referring to a 2023 measure included in the National Defense Authorization Act.

The measure was spearheaded by then-Senator Marco Rubio, who now serves as Trump’s Secretary of State, and was signed into law by former President Joe Biden.

In addition to the U.S. spending more than all other members of the alliance combined on defence, NATO also depends on the U.S. for intelligence, logistics support, combat search and rescue, aerial refueling, airborne command and control, Perry said.

“The alliance disproportionately relies on the United States, still,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The “friction” in NATO is beneficial to Russian interests, he added.

“All of the open friction and animosity we’ve seen in the NATO alliance, just in 2026, would be something that the Kremlin would have written about in their dream journal,” Perry said.

— with files from The Associated Press.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices