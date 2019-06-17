Drake drops 2 new songs in support of Raptors win

Drake released two new songs ahead of the Toronto Raptors players returning to Canada on Monday after days of celebrating the team’s historic NBA Championship win south of the border.

The Canadian rapper promised to release new music in celebration of the historic victory.

His two new singles, titled Omerta and Money in the Grave — the latter featuring Rick Ross — were released early Saturday morning.

Drake shared a photo of the two new tracks, collectively titled The Best in the World Pack, writing: “THE CHIP TO THE 6. SEE YOU 2MRW WITH A 2 PACK…”

Neither song makes direct references to the Toronto Raptors, but the artwork for both features the championship trophy.

The John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport tweeted Sunday afternoon that some players had touched down aboard Drake’s private Cargojet plane.

Most of the team arrived at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport the previous night after Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which owns the franchise, said the players would be extending their stay in the U.S.

Players including Marc Gasol, Danny Green, Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam returned home along with head coach Nick Nurse, who was greeted by dozens of fans at Pearson.

The Raptors became the first franchise outside the U.S. to win the NBA title by beating the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday.

Following the win, Drake said it was “poetic.”

“This is poetic, this is poetic,” he told the media. “The 6ix in six, Kyle Lowry with a ring, Kawhi Leonard bringing his chips to the city.

“I want my chips with a dip, that’s all I know. I don’t want my chips plain, I want my chips with a dip so bring them dips.”

Drake also said: “Tonight belongs to Toronto.”

“We did this. We did this off of heart, we did this off of love, we willed this into existence,” he said.

“We manifested this. I told you the first time, people like to make memes — make another meme out of this. It’s beautiful. Look at my brothers up there celebrating; it is what it is.”

—With files from the Canadian Press and Jesse Ferreras