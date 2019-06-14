Drake calls Raptors’ victory ‘poetic,’ readies to drop 2 new tracks on Friday

Drake could hardly contain his excitement over the Raptors’ NBA championship, launching a passionate string of words when he met the press after watching the game at Toronto’s Jurassic Park fan zone on Thursday night.

“This is poetic, this is poetic,” he told the media.

WATCH: June 13 — Drake arrives at Jurassic Park as Raptors face Golden State Warriors in Oakland

“The 6ix in six, Kyle Lowry with a ring, Kawhi Leonard bringing his chips to the city.

“I want my chips with a dip, that’s all I know, I don’t want my chips plain, I want my chips with a dip, so bring them dips.”

Drake said he’s praying for Golden State Warriors player Kevin Durant, who had to go for surgery on his achilles tendon following an injury in Game 5.

He also said he’s praying for “Big Papi,” a reference to David Ortiz, a former baseball player from the Dominican Republic who was shot while visiting the Caribbean nation.

Drake also said, “tonight belongs to Toronto.”

“We did this, we did this off of heart, we did this off of love, we willed this into existence,” he said.

“We manifested this, I told you the first time, people like to make memes, make another meme out of this, it’s beautiful, look at my brothers up there celebrating, it is what it is.”

As people continued to celebrate the Raptors’ victory, Drake announced on Instagram the release of two new tracks to come Friday.

One is titled “Omerta,” the other “Money in the Grave,” featuring Rick Ross.