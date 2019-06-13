Drake at Jurassic Park to watch Raptors play Game 6 against the Warriors

Drake decided on Toronto’s Jurassic Park to watch the Raptors play Game 6 of the NBA finals against the Golden State Warriors.

The hip hop artist, normally seen at courtside for Raptors home games at Scotiabank Arena, has taken a seat at the popular fan zone outside Scotiabank Arena.

This is far from the first time that Drake has been seen at Jurassic Park.

He previously watched Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final against the Milwaukee Bucks from the fan zone.

Toronto’s weather initially hinted that it wouldn’t cooperate enough for fans to gather at Jurassic Park — it appeared likely that Raptors owner MLSE would open Scotiabank Arena so they could watch the game there.

However, staff later decided that Jurassic Park would be the place to watch this game.