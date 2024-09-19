Pats’ Whitehead looking to set a trend

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Pats forward Braxton Whitehead has verbally committed to play college hockey for the Arizona State Sun Devils in 2025-26.

Just one problem, current NCAA hockey rules state that Whitehead would be ineligible to play in college, because he has played in the CHL.

But Whitehead is a firm believer that rule will change by the time next year rolls around.

“It is up in the air right now but honestly in my opinion and many others I think that the rule will change so it’s something that I felt like I needed to take the first step forward to maybe get that ball rolling,” said Whitehead.

Whitehead is the first player to commit to an American university team while playing in the CHL.

There is currently a class action lawsuit against the NCAA that seeks to allow players to play in both the CHL and NCAA.

The Palmer, Alaska native said that Arizona State was always his number one choice to play once his CHL career was over.

“I’ve played tournaments in the southwest US when I was a kid and the weather there is really nice, they’ve got a brand new rink and the coaching staff is amazing so I think all of those things kind of nailed it on the dot for me,” said Whitehead.

So Whitehead will have to wait and see the result of the suit but for now he is focused on his final season as a member of the Pats.

Their campaign gets underway in Prince Albert on Friday.