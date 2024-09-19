Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Pats’ Whitehead looking to set a trend

By Jacob Carr Global News
Posted September 19, 2024 8:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Pat’s Whitehead looking to charter a new course'
Pat’s Whitehead looking to charter a new course
Regina Pats forward Braxton Whitehead is hoping that a long-standing rule in the NCAA is about to change. The rule currently states that a player is ineligible to play NCAA hockey if they play one game in the CHL.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Regina Pats forward Braxton Whitehead has verbally committed to play college hockey for the Arizona State Sun Devils in 2025-26.

Just one problem, current NCAA hockey rules state that Whitehead would be ineligible to play in college, because he has played in the CHL.

But Whitehead is a firm believer that rule will change by the time next year rolls around.

“It is up in the air right now but honestly in my opinion and many others I think that the rule will change so it’s something that I felt like I needed to take the first step forward to maybe get that ball rolling,” said Whitehead.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Whitehead is the first player to commit to an American university team while playing in the CHL.

There is currently a class action lawsuit against the NCAA that seeks to allow players to play in both the CHL and NCAA.

Story continues below advertisement

The Palmer, Alaska native said that Arizona State was always his number one choice to play once his CHL career was over.

Trending Now

“I’ve played tournaments in the southwest US when I was a kid and the weather there is really nice, they’ve got a brand new rink and the coaching staff is amazing so I think all of those things kind of nailed it on the dot for me,” said Whitehead.

So Whitehead will have to wait and see the result of the suit but for now he is focused on his final season as a member of the Pats.

Their campaign gets underway in Prince Albert on Friday.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices