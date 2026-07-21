Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo finalize divorce after 10 years of marriage: report

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Country singer Jelly Roll and his ex-wife, Bunnie Xo, have reportedly finalized their divorce and reached a settlement.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, People, Rolling Stone and TMZ, the former couple entered a marital dissolution agreement on July 17 and Jelly Roll was “awarded an absolute divorce” on the “grounds of irreconcilable differences.”

Global News has not independently viewed the court documents.

4:12 Headliner Jelly Roll on stage at Outskirts Music Festival

The 41-year-old singer filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, on May 18, according to court records, viewed by Global News.

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The divorce settlement shared how Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, and the Dumb Blonde podcast host agreed to split their belongings, finances and more, according to the reports.

US Weekly reports that court costs associated with the divorce were prepaid by Jelly Roll but there is still a “remaining balance both Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo will be taxed equally.”

The court costs do not include the former couple’s lawyer fees, which both parties will reportedly be responsible for.

The pair, who have publicly said they remain on good terms, entered a confidential property settlement where they have reportedly “agreed to divide their property prior to the signing,” Us Weekly reports.

They also agreed to “divide their furniture, furnishings, personal property and effects” as well as their vehicles, aircraft and intellectual property rights.

In lieu of alimony, Jelly Roll will pay Bunnie Xo a one-time lump sum, with the amount remaining confidential.

Global News has reached out to Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo’s reps for comment, but has not received a response.

The news comes after nearly 10 years of marriage for the couple, who tied the knot in August 2016.

3:10 Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO speak out about their divorce for the first time

Separately, Jelly Roll’s daughter recently addressed assumptions made about the reason for the couple’s split during a July 19 TikTok livestream.

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“Nobody cheated,” Bailee said, per People. “Period. The f–k out of my comments, my DMs with that s–t. I don’t care, I do not want to talk about it.”

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“Y’all have no f–king idea what happened,” Bailee continued, “and wait ’til y’all find out.”

She went on to say that the internet “in totality” would “crumble the day that I open my mouth” and share the real reason for the divorce.

Bunnie Xo broke her silence in June, following the news that her country singer husband filed for divorce.

During an episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie Xo opened up to listeners about the argument that led to Jelly Roll ultimately filing the divorce papers.

Bunnie Xo said that she and the Son of a Sinner singer have “never really been good at having disagreements” and they tended to hold things in, which she said was “a recipe for disaster.”

She said that they ended up arguing on Mother’s Day and that she decided to tell Jelly Roll to file for divorce but didn’t reveal the details that led to the argument.

“In that argument, I was so fed up and so tired, I just looked at him and I said, ‘Well, file the f—ing divorce papers,'” she shared. “And in our relationship, that is the one cardinal thing that you don’t say, even though my husband has said it numerous times because he’s the runner. But when I say it, it really holds weight, because I’m not the type of person who says what I don’t mean.”

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The Stripped Down author revealed that she “packed a bag and left” and did not speak to her husband for weeks after the argument.

“During that, he was so mad and we were so emotional that he ended up doing exactly what I told him to do and filing the divorce papers,” she said. “Was I blindsided? Was this divorce mutual? No. It was not mutual, even though I told him to file the divorce papers. I was speaking out of anger and just frustration. But was it necessary for us to have a wake-up call and for us to start having these real conversations? Absolutely.”

Bunnie Xo said they ended their marriage “on the best possible terms that you could ever have a divorce.”

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According to Bunnie Xo, she and Jelly Roll had already divided their shared assets, including the house they had been building together in Tennessee. She said that her ex-husband was “giving [her] the compound in the divorce because he knows how special it is to [her].”

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Jelly Roll echoed Bunnie Xo’s statements last month while on tour in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

“I wasn’t going to talk about this tonight, but while we’re talking about liars, the internet is a liar, too. It’s the only time, and the only city I’m gonna speak about this,” he began.

“Me and my wife are best friends. We will always be best friends. We just got off the phone earlier today. Nobody cheated on nobody. She just did a whole podcast about it. You can go watch it. Every word of it is the truth,” he told the crowd.

“That will be my best friend forever. This is the only time I will ever speak about it. Bunnie, I love you, baby. Thank you for those 10 years. They were incredible. Thank you for the next 10 years of friendship and 20 beyond that,” the singer added.