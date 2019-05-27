Smash Mouth calls out Drake, tells him to ‘sit down’ during NBA finals

The 2019 NBA Finals match-up between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors starts with Game 1 on Thursday but San Jose-area pop rock band Smash Mouth decided to call out “glorified mascot” Drake on May 26, and tell him to make sure he “sits down.”

Many people criticized Drake for his behaviour on the sidelines during the Eastern Conference finals, when he frequently left his courtside seat to roam up and down the Toronto sideline, heckling the players on the Bucks, touching the Raptors players and even giving coach Nick Nurse a playful shoulder massage.

Now the All Star hitmakers are asking Drake to tone down his sideline antics during the Raptors’ upcoming Finals match-up with the Golden State Warriors.

“Yo @drake When the ball is in-play sit the FCK down! That aint gonna fly in Oakland! #GlorifiedMascot @warriors @Raptors @NBA @E40,” the band tweeted.

Smash Mouth noted that “two of our bandmates are from Canada. We good!”

The band responded to a tweet that read, “Considering how a BAD Drake song still makes more money than you have in your entire career, you got no right to talk.”

“ha! Drake’s songs are awesome! Not sure what you’re talking about,” Smash Mouth responded.

Rapper E-40 posted a photo of him and Drake to Instagram on Monday.

“SO IT BEINGS! @warriors vs @raptors @e40 vs @champagenpapi #E40vsDrake,” the Bay-area rapper wrote.

Drake was quick to respond, writing, “We’re here waiting,” attaching a devil emoji.

The trash talk has begun. pic.twitter.com/zD0q8UR2gE — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) May 26, 2019

While the 32-year-old rapper was not in Milwaukee last Thursday, the Bucks owner’s daughter Mallory Edens sat courtside wearing a T-shirt of rival Pusha T.

Drake posted the photo to his Instagram story and wrote, “All is fair in war and war and trust me I’ll still get you tickets to ovo fest,” with a heart-eye emoji attached.

Drake also followed Edens on Instagram and changed his profile photo to a picture of her. He has now changed his Instagram profile photo to the gold OVO owl.

Drake defended his courtside antics Thursday night to reporters outside, saying, “All we are is proud and passionate.”

“We have the best player, we have the best fans in the whole NBA, in the whole world,” the 6 God rapper said.

“Look around you, look at this — we created this. This didn’t exist before we were here, look around at the square, this didn’t exist before we were here. We did this,” he continued.

“It doesn’t matter what anybody says. They can say it’s disrespectful, they can say it’s this, it’s that,” the former Degrassi actor said.

“Everybody’s within the rules, everybody’s doing their thing. All we are is proud and passionate. We are like a college sports team — the Toronto Raptors are a college sports team, I promise you.

“I love Toronto, I love this team and we’re going to the NBA Finals.”

Drake has yet to respond to Smash Mouth.

Raptors play the Western Conference champions Golden State Warriors in Game 1 on Thursday night.