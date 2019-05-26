Sports May 26 2019 6:13pm 01:56 Toronto Raptors talk Golden State Warriors ahead of NBA Finals Not long after beating the Milwaukee Bucks in six games in the Eastern Conference finals, Raptor players were asked about their upcoming opponent, the Golden State Warriors. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5319251/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5319251/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?