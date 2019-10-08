Ellen DeGeneres defends sitting with George W. Bush at NFL game

Send this page to someone via email

Ellen DeGeneres took to Twitter on Monday evening to defend herself for hanging out with former U.S. President George W. Bush over the weekend at a Dallas Cowboys NFL game.

The pair were spotted beside each other at the game in a stadium suite, joined by Bush’s wife Laura and DeGeneres’ wife Portia de Rossi.

Laura & George Bush sitting with Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi is not something I expected to see at an NFL game pic.twitter.com/AbWbhXd3RC — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) October 6, 2019

The daytime talk show host tweeted a video of herself reciting a 4-minute monologue talking about the football game.

READ MORE: Alex Trebek may have to leave ‘Jeopardy!’ due to cancer battle, but he’s ‘not afraid of dying’

“Yes, that was me at the Cowboys game with George W. Bush over the weekend. Here’s the whole story,” DeGeneres tweeted.

“So this weekend, I went to Dallas for the Cowboys game. And it may not seem like a big deal for a celebrity to attend a football game, but I never leave my house. So it is a big deal,” DeGeneres began.

Story continues below advertisement

She continued: “So Portia and I were invited by Charlotte Jones. She’s the daughter of Jerry Jones who owns the Dallas Cowboys.

“And we went because we wanted to keep up with the Joneses.” Tweet This

Yes, that was me at the Cowboys game with George W. Bush over the weekend. Here’s the whole story. pic.twitter.com/AYiwY5gTIS — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 8, 2019

“We get to sit in this very fancy suite, because, you know, he owns the whole place. So his suite is — it’s fancy. And he’s got fancy friends. And I don’t mean fancy like ‘Real Housewife’ fancy,” she explained.

She showed a video she had taken at the game which showed Bush sitting beside her.

“I’ve got to say, when we were invited, I was — you know I was aware that I was going to be surrounded with people from very different views and beliefs. And I’m not talking about politics,” she explained.

“I was rooting for the Packers and get this — everybody in the Cowboys’ suite was rooting for the Cowboys,” DeGeneres said as the crowd erupted with laughter.

READ MORE: Portia de Rossi confirms on ‘Ellen’ that she has decided to quit acting

She went on to address the criticism she faced after the photo of herself and Bush surfaced on social media.

Story continues below advertisement

“But during the game, they showed a shot of George and me laughing together. And so, people were upset. They thought, why is a gay Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative Republican president?” DeGeneres said.

“A lot of people were mad. And they did what people do when they’re mad… they tweet.” Tweet This

The host shared a tweet from a Twitter user that read, “Ellen and George Bush together makes me have faith in America again.”

HAHAHA Ellen and George Bush together makes me have faith in America again https://t.co/LMWYhwVy10 — Matt 🍤 (@Matthew_Oooo) October 7, 2019

DeGeneres did not share any negative tweets with the audience but there were plenty on Twitter.

This is what class solidarity looks like pic.twitter.com/oQFSHx3JCJ — Ryan Boyd (@ryanaboyd) October 6, 2019

I don’t care how nice of a guy George W Bush is. He was one of our worst presidents and left our country and world in bad shape. The mess he helped create we’re still trying to dig out of. This is a bad look for @TheEllenShow. https://t.co/FMYgpbrq6A — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 7, 2019

Just Ellen Degeneres hanging out with her buddy George W. Bush who slaughtered over a million human beings by launching an illegal war against #Iraq on a pack of lies. How adorable. https://t.co/OmUiva0qkG — Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) October 7, 2019

What kind of s^%t do you think Ellen will get for sitting next to George W Bush at a Cowboys game?#EllenDeGeneres #GeorgeWBush #CancelCulture pic.twitter.com/5qBLMFsOz3 — CHAD BENSON (@chadbensonshow) October 7, 2019

This Ellen/Bush story isn’t about “disagreement.” We all have friends who see the world differently. George W. Bush fought against marriage equality, put us into unjust wars, and destabilized whole countries. To frame this as a “difference of opinion” is dishonest. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) October 8, 2019

This is Ellen Ellen donates to Pete Buttigieg and goes to ball games with George W Bush Don't be like Ellen pic.twitter.com/6ODS0wUXVq — Aisha Ahmad ☭ (@aishaismad) October 7, 2019

Why are Ellen Degeneres and George W. Bush watching the Cowboys-packers game together? Has she forgotten about that whole anti-gay marriage, war in Iraq, general incompetence thing? — Adam B. Lerner (@AdamBLerner) October 6, 2019

George W. Bush sitting next to Ellen Degeneres at the Cowboys game. I’d love to hear that conversion; I’m sure it’s hilarious. pic.twitter.com/U3nfUOyE4l — 𝙱𝚊𝚕𝚝𝚒𝚖𝚘𝚛𝚎 𝚃𝚘𝚖 🌱 (@BaltimoreTom) October 6, 2019

READ MORE: Adam Levine on leaving ‘The Voice:’ ‘Now I’m a stay-at-home dad’

DeGeneres went on to explain that she is “friends with George Bush,” who appeared as a guest on The Ellen Show in 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

“In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different and I think that we’ve forgotten that that’s OK. that we’re all different,” she said.

DeGeneres said that “just beside I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean I’m not going to be friends with them.”

“When I say, ‘be kind to one another,’ I don’t only mean the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone.” Tweet This

Bush’s rep told TMZ that he wasn’t aware people were upset until he saw DeGeneres address it on Tuesday’s episode of the show.

TMZ reports that Bush “fully supports what she had to say about it, especially on being kind to folks with views that are different than your own.”

The outlet also reports that DeGeneres and Bush “have actually grown closer recently, after he made an appearance on her show.”

Both couples went onto the field for photos on Sunday, but were not photographed together.

Former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush attend the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 6, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres watch the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys warm up before the game at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 6, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Story continues below advertisement