Portia De Rossi confirms on ‘Ellen’ that she has decided to quit acting

Portia de Rossi is about to appear in the fifth season of Arrested Development, but it sounds like that will be a rare exception going forward.

The actress appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday and confirmed that she has, for the most part, quit acting.

“You aren’t a big fan of doing press and talk shows, so thank you for being here,” DeGeneres said to her wife. “She really doesn’t. That’s why she actually quit acting. She decided you didn’t want to do anything more with acting and got off of Scandal.”

“I was approaching 45 and I was just wondering, is there something that I could tackle now that I’ve never done before that would be very challenging and different,” de Rossi explained. “I kind of knew what acting would look like for me for the next 10, 20 years, so I decided to quit and start a business.”

Though the actress has quit the profession, Arrested Development fans can rest easy knowing she is slated to appear in five episodes from the upcoming fifth season on Netflix.

De Rossi also shared more about the business she started, an art curation and publication company called General Public.

The company takes artists’ work, scans it, and then recreates it through 3D printing methods to get it as close to the original as possible, giving a stream of royalties for every copy sold back to the artist.