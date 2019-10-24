Menu

Entertainment

Complex Canada celebrates launch with Drake ice sculpture

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 2:19 pm
Drake attends the 'Top Boy' U.K. premiere at Hackney Picturehouse on Sept. 4, 2019 in London, England. .
Drake attends the 'Top Boy' U.K. premiere at Hackney Picturehouse on Sept. 4, 2019 in London, England. . Karwai Tang/WireImage

Complex Canada celebrated its launch and Drake’s 33rd birthday with an iced-out sculpture of the rapper on Thursday at ODTO in Toronto.

The sculpture of Drake shows the No Tellin’ rapper holding the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy.

View this post on Instagram

We iced Drake for his bday.

A post shared by Complex Canada (@complexcanada) on

READ MORE: Drake shows off $150K customized Raptors championship ring

Toronto’s Ice Guys carved the life-sized ice sculpture, which will live, for one day, at Toronto sneaker store ODTO on Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Complex Canada also celebrated its launch at the event. Through a partnership with Corus, global media company Complex Networks will bring its content to Canadian viewers and work with Corus to produce new, original, localized content and expand its U.S. event business to Canada, including ComplexCon, which attracted more than 60,000 attendees to its 2018 Long Beach event.

Complex Networks’ Hot Ones from the food brand First We Feast is set to have a one-hour block on Global following Saturday Night Live. Corus will also air the hit digital series Sneaker Shopping on its digital and social channels.

READ MORE: Drake says he’s ‘so hurt’ after father claims he lied about being absent in lyrics

Drake celebrated his birthday on Monday night at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles.

According to E! News, Rihanna “made an appearance and stayed for several hours.”

View this post on Instagram

TSR Staff: Thembi! @ThembiTV_ & Tanya P. @TanyaxPayne _____________________________________ #TSRExclusive: It seems like #Drake and #Rihanna may be cool again as Rih was spotted leaving his private party last night. Drake rented out LA’s Poppy nightclub all to himself where his close friends and other celebs partied ‘till 5 am. _____________________________________ Here’s how it all went down according to one of our credible roommates. Drake was throwing a party at the club and Riri got an invite. Riri showed up with her girl Lyrica for a girls night out. We heard it was a fun night and nothing too crazy happened but Drake pulled a cute move. He had McDonald’s delivered to the club for Riri and her whole crew. Now if that’s not game what do you call it? _____________________________________ If you remember, Rihanna opened up to @Vogue on the status of her and Drake’s relationship back in May 2018 stating, “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either…It is what it is.” ____________________________________ Does this mean Drake and Rih are going to give us another hit on her long anticipated album #Roommates?—I guess we’ll have to wait and see! 📸: Backgrid

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

READ MORE: Drake under fire for Beatles arm tattoo

Drake received one of the Toronto Raptors championship rings earlier this week.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Associated Press, “the rings each contain more than 650 diamonds as well as 16 rubies, representing the number of playoff victories required to win the title. On the face of the ring, diamonds form the Toronto skyline above the word ‘North’ spelled out in diamonds inside a golden chevron.”

Drake took to Instagram on Tuesday ahead of the team’s season opener to show off his ring and a second customized NBA championship ring, estimated to be valued at over $150,000.

View this post on Instagram

We Major

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

The ring, created by Jason Arasheben of Beverly Hills, has the head of the original Raptors logo and “The Boy” written across the side.

Story continues below advertisement

“Drake had me fly to Turks and Caicos for an emergency design meeting,” Arasheben told TMZ.

View this post on Instagram

Turnt this to a organization

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

“This was a championship that was dear to his heart,” Arasheben said. “[Drake] wanted to create an over-the-top ring that not only paid homage to his city but that made a statement above and beyond anything else in history.”

Global News and Complex Canada are properties of Corus Entertainment.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Drakedrake instagramdrake toronto raptorsdrake raptorsDrake 2019drake rihannacomplex canadadrake birthdaydrake complexdrake complex canadadrake complex canada ice sculpturedrake ice sculpture
