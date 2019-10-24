Complex Canada celebrates launch with Drake ice sculpture

Send this page to someone via email

Complex Canada celebrated its launch and Drake’s 33rd birthday with an iced-out sculpture of the rapper on Thursday at ODTO in Toronto.

The sculpture of Drake shows the No Tellin’ rapper holding the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy.

Toronto’s Ice Guys carved the life-sized ice sculpture, which will live, for one day, at Toronto sneaker store ODTO on Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Complex Canada also celebrated its launch at the event. Through a partnership with Corus, global media company Complex Networks will bring its content to Canadian viewers and work with Corus to produce new, original, localized content and expand its U.S. event business to Canada, including ComplexCon, which attracted more than 60,000 attendees to its 2018 Long Beach event.

Complex Networks’ Hot Ones from the food brand First We Feast is set to have a one-hour block on Global following Saturday Night Live. Corus will also air the hit digital series Sneaker Shopping on its digital and social channels.

Drake celebrated his birthday on Monday night at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles.

According to E! News, Rihanna “made an appearance and stayed for several hours.”

Drake received one of the Toronto Raptors championship rings earlier this week.

According to Associated Press, “the rings each contain more than 650 diamonds as well as 16 rubies, representing the number of playoff victories required to win the title. On the face of the ring, diamonds form the Toronto skyline above the word ‘North’ spelled out in diamonds inside a golden chevron.”

A historic ring for a historic accomplishment. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/IZdkXQTj4B — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 22, 2019

Drake took to Instagram on Tuesday ahead of the team’s season opener to show off his ring and a second customized NBA championship ring, estimated to be valued at over $150,000.

The ring, created by Jason Arasheben of Beverly Hills, has the head of the original Raptors logo and “The Boy” written across the side.

“Drake had me fly to Turks and Caicos for an emergency design meeting,” Arasheben told TMZ.

“This was a championship that was dear to his heart,” Arasheben said. “[Drake] wanted to create an over-the-top ring that not only paid homage to his city but that made a statement above and beyond anything else in history.”

Global News and Complex Canada are properties of Corus Entertainment.