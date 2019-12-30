RCMP release video of youth linked to Langford assault, stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

The West Shore RCMP has released surveillance video of a group of young people believed to be linked to a serious assault that left one person in hospital with stab wounds.

The incident happened on the evening of June 26 at the Ruth King Elementary School in Langford.

Police said they were called to the area after an “altercation involving two groups of youths.”

Investigators believe the two groups crossed paths between the hours of 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Goldstream Avenue between Peatt and Matson roads.

Police released a pair of surveillance videos Monday depicting one of the two groups. Investigators say all five youth depicted are male, and are believed to within the ages 16 to 23.

“We are releasing this video in hopes that members from the public can help us identify the youth in the video,” said West Shore RCMP Const. Nancy Saggar.

“Investigators are looking to identify and speak to youth to determine their involvement in this investigation. If you know who the individuals in the video are please call us.”

Police say two of the young men were wearing all black clothing and one was wearing a black full-sleeve shirt with blue shorts and white sneakers.

Another of the youth was wearing a full sleeve dark grey/green shirt with an outline of a white box on the chest, black shorts with white stripes and white sneakers.

The final youth had dyed blond hair and was wearing a red T-shirt with white writing on it and dark-coloured shorts.

Anyone with information about the assault or who recognizes the youth in the video is asked to contact West Shore RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

