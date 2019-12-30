Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP release video of youth linked to Langford assault, stabbing

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 30, 2019 4:43 pm
West Shore RCMP release video of youth linked to assault
WATCH: West Shore RCMP release video of youth linked to assault

The West Shore RCMP has released surveillance video of a group of young people believed to be linked to a serious assault that left one person in hospital with stab wounds.

The incident happened on the evening of June 26 at the Ruth King Elementary School in Langford.

READ MORE: 2 suspects at large after Vancouver Island teen badly beaten with baton: police

Police said they were called to the area after an “altercation involving two groups of youths.”

Investigators believe the two groups crossed paths between the hours of 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Goldstream Avenue between Peatt and Matson roads.

Police released a pair of surveillance videos Monday depicting one of the two groups. Investigators say all five youth depicted are male, and are believed to within the ages 16 to 23.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are releasing this video in hopes that members from the public can help us identify the youth in the video,” said West Shore RCMP Const. Nancy Saggar.

“Investigators are looking to identify and speak to youth to determine their involvement in this investigation. If you know who the individuals in the video are please call us.”

READ MORE: Alleged Saanich assault leaves man, 41, with life-threatening injuries

Police say two of the young men were wearing all black clothing and one was wearing a black full-sleeve shirt with blue shorts and white sneakers.

Another of the youth was wearing a full sleeve dark grey/green shirt with an outline of a white box on the chest, black shorts with white stripes and white sneakers.

The final youth had dyed blond hair and was wearing a red T-shirt with white writing on it and dark-coloured shorts.

Anyone with information about the assault or who recognizes the youth in the video is asked to contact West Shore RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Dramatic Langford carjacking caught on camera
Dramatic Langford carjacking caught on camera
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultStabbingAggravated AssaultSurveillance VideoWest Shore RCMPlangford assaultlangford stabbinglangford teenslangford youthlangford youth assault
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.