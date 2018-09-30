Alleged Saanich assault leaves man, 41, with life-threatening injuries

A man is in hospital with life threatening injuries, after an alleged assault in Saanich.

Saanich police say they were called to the 3900 block of Carey Road on Saturday to reports of a 41-year-old who had been hurt.

Police took one person into custody at the scene, and said they believe the victim and the suspect knew each other. Investigators said they do not believe there is a risk to the public.

Investigators cordoned off areas near a home on Carey Road, as well as a second home on Granderson Road in Langford.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is now spearheading the investigation.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who was on a BC Transit Bus travelling Route 30 on Carey Road around 3:15 p.m., who may have seen the incident or the people associated with it.

Those with information are asked to contact police at 250-380-6211, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.