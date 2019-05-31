2 suspects at large after Vancouver Island teen badly beaten with baton: police

One teen has been arrested and two more remain at large after allegedly badly beating a 17-year-old boy with a baton and robbing him on Vancouver Island.

It happened in Langford behind The Brick at 2945 Jacklin Road around 4 p.m. on Thursday, according to the West Shore RCMP.

Police said three suspects, between the ages of 14 and 17, allegedly took turns beating the victim with the baton before stealing personal items, including his wallet, and fleeing.

Mounties said the victim knew one of the suspects, and was able to provide his identity to police. That suspect, a 15-year-old boy, has been arrested.

“This is a disturbing crime. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries,” said Const. Nancy Saggar in a media release.

“We are asking for any witnesses who may have seen this to please come forward and speak to the police.”

The first suspect is described as Caucasian, between five-foot-six and five-foot-seven, with a heavier build and blonde hair. He was wearing shorts, a red hat and white shoes and was last seen walking near the McDonald’s on Langford Parkway.

The second suspect is described as tall and skinny with darker skin and dark, shaggy hair. He was wearing grey skinny jeans, black shoes and no shirt.

Anyone who may know the suspects is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.