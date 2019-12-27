South Surrey murder victim believed to be up-and-coming Toronto rapper

Send this page to someone via email

A man killed in a South Surrey home on Monday night is being identified as an up-and-coming rapper from Toronto.

Family, friends, fans and collaborators, including Toronto rapper Robin Banks, have taken to social media in an outpouring of support for rapper Why-S, identified by a family member and industry colleagues as Keyshawn Brown.

Surrey RCMP was called to the house at 152 Street near 22nd Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday to reports of a dead body.

On Friday, the neighbour who discovered the remains identified the victim as Brown.

The woman, who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisal, told Global News she arrived home around 8 p.m. on Monday, and noticed her neighbour’s vehicle was gone but the door was open.

She said said she went into the house and saw a black man dead on the floor, at which point she called her landlord, who called 911.

The woman told Global News she looked up Why-S music videos after seeing a report of his death on hiphopcanada.com, and is confident it is the same man.

Earlier this year, the young rapper released singles and videos for the tracks John Wick and Swagmine, which have racked up more than 300,000 views.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which took conduct of the investigation on Tuesday, would not confirm the man’s identity, but said the investigation was ongoing.

A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service said it had not been contacted about the case.

Brown’s death came just hours before another Toronto rapper, Jahquar Stewart, aka Bvlly, was gunned down in Oshawa.

