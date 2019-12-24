Man dead after shooting near Durham College in Oshawa

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a man in his 20s is dead after a shooting near Durham College in Oshawa early Tuesday.

Police said officers received a call around 3 a.m. for reports of shots fired in the area of Chevron Prince Path, near Simcoe Street North and Britannia Avenue.

When crews arrived at the scene, they located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Images from the scene show a yellow tarp blocking off the porch of a townhouse in the area as well as a shattered glass door on the second floor of the home.

No arrests have been made in connection with the man’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the man’s death is Durham Region’s seventh homicide of 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5418, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

1:16 Durham Police investigating after police pursuit ends in car crash Durham Police investigating after police pursuit ends in car crash