Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man dead after shooting near Durham College in Oshawa

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 24, 2019 7:31 am
Updated December 24, 2019 7:34 am
Investigators at the scene of the fatal shooting early Tuesday.
Investigators at the scene of the fatal shooting early Tuesday. Colin Williamson / Global News

Durham Regional Police say a man in his 20s is dead after a shooting near Durham College in Oshawa early Tuesday.

Police said officers received a call around 3 a.m. for reports of shots fired in the area of Chevron Prince Path, near Simcoe Street North and Britannia Avenue.

When crews arrived at the scene, they located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Video shows suspects setting home on fire in Oshawa, 3 sought — police

Images from the scene show a yellow tarp blocking off the porch of a townhouse in the area as well as a shattered glass door on the second floor of the home.

No arrests have been made in connection with the man’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the man’s death is Durham Region’s seventh homicide of 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5418, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Durham Police investigating after police pursuit ends in car crash
Durham Police investigating after police pursuit ends in car crash
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeOshawaDurham Regional PoliceDurhamDurham Collegedurham crimeOshawa crimeOshawa shootingDurham shootingChevron Prince PathSimcoe Street North and Britannia Avenue
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.