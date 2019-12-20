Video shows suspects setting home on fire in Oshawa, 3 sought: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Durham Regional Police have released security video appearing to show the moment three suspects set a home on fire in Oshawa early Tuesday.

Police said the incident occurred around 5:50 a.m. when three male suspects went to the home on Albert Street with a gas can.

The security video appears to show a suspect pouring liquid from the canister onto a brick wall of the home before lighting it on fire.

The suspects, who had their faces covered, are then seen running away from the area.

Police said it’s believed they fled to an “awaiting vehicle.”

The homeowner attempted to extinguish the flames but Oshawa firefighters attended and put it out.

Story continues below advertisement

2:02 Durham Police officers hailed as heroes after rescuing men from icy Lake Ontario Durham Police officers hailed as heroes after rescuing men from icy Lake Ontario

Police said there was minimal damage to the brick wall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2764 or 2732. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.