Crime

2 men injured in separate overnight shootings, Toronto police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 24, 2019 8:34 am
Toronto police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that took place late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
Toronto police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that took place late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say two men were injured in separate shootings overnight.

Police said officers received reports of the first incident around 11:50 p.m. Monday.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg on Thorncliffe Park Drive in East York and transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition, police said.

READ MORE: Man dead after shooting near Durham College in Oshawa

Officers said they received reports of the second shooting around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday when a caller reported hearing gunshots and seeing people running and a vehicle driving away on Dollery Court in North York.

A 25-year-old man was later located with injuries to his buttocks and forearm, police said.

He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released suspect information in either of the shootings.

Man fatally stabbed near downtown Toronto
Man fatally stabbed near downtown Toronto
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceShootingTorontoToronto crimeGun ViolenceToronto shootingtoronto police serviceNorth YorkToronto gun violenceEast YorkThorncliffe Park DriveDollery Court
