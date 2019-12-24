2 men injured in separate overnight shootings, Toronto police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two men were injured in separate shootings overnight.

Police said officers received reports of the first incident around 11:50 p.m. Monday.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg on Thorncliffe Park Drive in East York and transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition, police said.

Officers said they received reports of the second shooting around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday when a caller reported hearing gunshots and seeing people running and a vehicle driving away on Dollery Court in North York.

A 25-year-old man was later located with injuries to his buttocks and forearm, police said.

He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released suspect information in either of the shootings.

