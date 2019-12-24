Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Surrey homicide

Man found dead in South Surrey, homicide investigators deployed

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 24, 2019 11:27 am
Updated December 24, 2019 11:28 am
Homicide investigators have been called to a South Surrey home where a man was found dead Monday night. .
Homicide investigators have been called to a South Surrey home where a man was found dead Monday night. . Global News

Homicide investigators were called to South Surrey Tuesday morning, where a man was found dead in a home.

Surrey RCMP was called to 152 Street near 22nd Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

READ MORE: Victim of Surrey homicide identified as 21-year-old woman from India

The residence remained behind police tape on Tuesday morning.

Police were saying little else, other than the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) had taken conduct of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

One dead and one injured in Surrey shooting
One dead and one injured in Surrey shooting
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomicideSurrey RCMPIHITIntegrated Homicide Investigation TeamSurrey murderSurrey homicideSurrey death
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.