Man found dead in South Surrey, homicide investigators deployed

Homicide investigators were called to South Surrey Tuesday morning, where a man was found dead in a home.

Surrey RCMP was called to 152 Street near 22nd Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

The residence remained behind police tape on Tuesday morning.

Police were saying little else, other than the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) had taken conduct of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

