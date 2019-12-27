$3K in merchandise stolen during Calgary bar’s Christmas pop-up event

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary bar is short a few hundred glasses after they were stolen during the month-long Christmas event.

The Proof Cocktail Bar held its annual Miracle pop-up bar in the spirit of the holiday season over the past few weeks.

“We ‘Christmasized’ the bar; everything gets Christmassy,” said Proof Cocktail Bar co-owner Jeff Jamieson.

“The bar gets a Christmas twist, we bring in a lot of specialty glassware, everybody is dressed up — we decorate the whole bar for Christmas.”

But Jamieson said the spirit of the event was dimmed after about $3,000 in Christmas-themed cups were stolen.

Instead of trying to recoup the costs, Jamieson is asking anyone who took a glass to donate to charity.

“If they could make a donation to CUPS, that would be fantastic,” he said.

“If they felt like they had a good time and it was worth it and I hope they’re happy with their glassware, maybe make a donation to CUPS.”

The Calgary Urban Project Society (CUPS) is an organization that helps Calgarians who are living in poverty or have experienced trauma.

