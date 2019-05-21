4 Calgary bars make list of 50 best in Canada

Four Calgary bars are among those featured on a list of the 50 best in Canada in 2019.

The list of Canada’s 50 Best Bars, compiled by the website Canada’s 100 Best, was released on Monday and features nine spots across Alberta.

The bars are chosen by a panel of judges from across the country.

According to a statement on the website, a great bar starts with an atmospheric setting and an exceptional beverage program.

“We think excellent cocktails are just like the best food: they should respect the past but do more than simply repeat it. And we think that any good bartender should be able to pull off that trick with a non-alcoholic mix, too.”

The Calgary bars featured on the list were Proof (8), Betty Lou’s Library (37), Bar Annabelle (44) and Milk Tiger Lounge (48).

Canada’s 50 best bars in 2019

Bar Raval – Toronto, Ont. The Keefer Bar – Vancouver, B.C. Civil Liberties – Toronto, Ont. PrettyUgly – Toronto, Ont. Atwater Cocktail Club – Montreal, Que. ColdRoom – Montreal, Que. Maison CloakRoom – Montreal, Que. Proof – Calgary, Alta. Botanist – Vancouver, B.C. The Bar at Alo – Toronto, Ont. El Pequeño – Montreal, Que. Gift Shop at Ossington – Toronto, Ont. Clementine – Edmonton, Alta. Nacarat – Montreal, Que. Prohibition – Vancouver, B.C. The Diamond – Vancouver, B.C. Lot Six Bar & Restaurant – Halifax, N.S. The Shameful Tiki Room – Toronto, Ont. / The Shameful Tiki Room – Vancouver, B.C. The Cocktail Bar – Toronto, Ont. Bar Bricco – Edmonton, Alta. Baijiu Bar – Edmonton, Alta. Midfield Wine Bar & Tavern – Toronto, Ont. BarChef – Toronto, Ont. Nénuphar – Quebec City, Que. Paris Paris – Toronto, Ont. 1608 – Quebec City, Que. Roost – Winnipeg, Man. StillWell Beer Bar – Halifax, N.S. Chez Tao! – Quebec City, Que. Lobby Lounge – Vancouver, B.C. Noble – Halifax, N.S. Thirteen Pies Pizza + Bar – Saskatoon, Sask. The Bar at Ayden – Saskatoon, Sask. Le Royal – Montreal, Que. The Cocktail Bar at Hawksworth – Vancouver, B.C. Five & Dime – Saint John, N.B. Betty Lou’s Library – Calgary, Alta. Soif Bar à vin – Gatineau, Que. Birreria Volo – Toronto, Ont. Lopan – Toronto, Ont. Le King Hall – Sherbrooke, Que. Burdock Brewer – Toronto, Ont. Mahjong Bar – Toronto, Ont. Bar Annabelle – Calgary, Alta. Coffee Oysters Champagne / À Toi – Toronto, Ont. The Cloak Bar – Toronto, Ont. The Woodcutter’s Blanket – Whitehorse, Yukon Milk Tiger Lounge – Calgary, Alta. Grapes & Soda – Vancouver, B.C. Luxus Lounge – St John’s, N.L.