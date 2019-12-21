Menu

Sports

Edmonton Oilers hold off Habs for 4-3 win

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted December 21, 2019 9:55 pm
WATCH: Recent video of the Edmonton Oilers in action.

Josh Archibald had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Saturday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers reunited Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid on their top line, and it paid off 90 seconds into the game.

McDavid sped around Ben Chiarot and set up Draisaitl for his 22nd of the season.

Later in the first, Ethan Bear fed Archibald in front, who chipped in his second of the season.

Jeff Petry responded with a shorthanded goal for the Canadiens, beating Mikko Koskinen glove side.

The Canadiens controlled the second period and tied the game when Phillip Danault tipped in a Petry power-play point shot.

The Oilers had only three shots in the second but earned a goal on a power play of their own. McDavid sliced through the defence after taking a pass from Draisaitl and beat Carey Price on his forehand.

Early in the third, Max Domi undressed Darnell Nurse and beat Koskinen to make it 3-3.

With 12:12 to go, Riley Sheahan finished off a two-on-one with Archibald to restore the Oilers lead. The Canadiens pulled Price for the final two minutes but couldn’t muster the equalizer.

McDavid has been voted the captain of the Pacific Divison for the All-Star Game in St. Louis on Jan. 25.

The Oilers, 20-15-4, will play in Vancouver on Monday.

