Sports

Edmonton Oilers fall short in St. Louis

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted December 18, 2019 11:36 pm
Updated December 18, 2019 11:40 pm
The St. Louis Blues outplayed the Edmonton Oilers most of the game and then hung on for a 2-1 win Wednesday night.

The Oilers’ Oscar Klefbom and Kris Russell took penalties 30 seconds apart early in the second period, giving St. Louis a two-man advantage for 1:30. The Oilers killed the minors off to keep it scoreless.

St. Louis’ Brayden Schenn would open the scoring on a breakaway with 11:56 left in the second, beating Edmonton goaltender Mikko Koskinen high over the glove. The Blues’ Justin Faulk had an open net later in the period, but his shot was blocked by Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson.

St. Louis’ Mackenzie MacEachern converted a pass from Ryan O’Reilly to make it 2-0 6:23 into the third.

The Oilers finally scored with Koskinen on the bench for an extra attacker with 1:50 left. Edmonton forward James Neal swiped a puck in from the side of the net after Zack Kassian missed a chance in front. Kassian collided with Blues goalie Jake Allen on the play, preventing him from getting back into the crease. The Blues challenged for goalie interference, but the goal stood.

With the Blues penalized for the unsuccessful challenge, the Oilers went on the power play. Leon Draisaitl hit the post with 19 seconds left, and the Oilers couldn’t pull even.

Koskinen finished with 42 saves.

The Oilers (19-14-4) will host Pittsburgh Friday night.

