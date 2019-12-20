Menu

Sports

Edmonton Oilers lose again at Rogers Place

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted December 20, 2019 11:46 pm
Updated December 21, 2019 12:18 am
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent video about the Edmonton Oilers.

The Pittsburgh Penguins handed the Edmonton Oilers another home ice loss with a 5-2 win Friday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers are 1-5-2 in their last eight home games.

Chad Ruhwedel put the Penguins on the board eight minutes in when his point shot fluttered through Mike Smith. Five minutes later, Joseph Blandisi jumped out of the penalty box and took a breakaway pass from Zach Aston-Reese. He beat Smith with a backhand deke to make it 2-0 Penguins.

Zack Kassian netted his 13th of the season in the second period when he tipped a Darnell Nurse point shot past Tristan Jarry. Jared McCann stole the puck from Ethan Bear at the Penguins blue line and went in for another breakaway goal to make it 3-1 Pittsburgh. In the final minute of the period, Riley Sheahan sniped the Oilers first shorthanded goal of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

On the same Penguins power play, Kris Letang blasted a one-time past Smith to make it 4-2 38 seconds into the third. With 3:36 to go, Connor McDavid poked a loose puck home, but the goal was waved off as McDavid was deemed guilty of goalie interference. Brandon Tanev added an empty netter for Pittsburgh.

The Oilers are 1-5-1 in their seven and sit at 19-15-4 on the season. They’ll host Montreal on Saturday. Catch the game on 630 CHED with the Faceoff Show at 3:30 p.m. The game starts at 5 p.m.

Oilers prepare to play the Penguins
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HockeyNHLEdmonton sportsSportsEdmonton OilersRogers PlaceConnor McDavidPittsburgh PenguinsMike SmithZack Kassianriley sheahan
