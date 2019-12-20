Alberta’s Chuba Hubbard home for holiday break after taking NCAA football world by storm

Send this page to someone via email

They say the holidays are a great time to come home for a rest, and for Sherwood Park’s Chuba Hubbard, this Christmas break comes at an ideal time for a timeout in his football career.

“It’s always good to be home,” Hubbard told Global News after he arrived at Edmonton International Airport on Thursday night.

“I think it’s been like six months since I’ve been home so just to come back and get a little bit of that cold weather and see my family is fun.” Tweet This

The Oklahoma State University running back returned to Alberta just hours after he became the 10th player in his university’s history to earn unanimous All-America honors. Another running back who accomplished that feat with OSU is legendary NFL star Barry Sanders.

Hubbard’s stellar play in his second season in the NCAA has seen him accumulate a staggering 1,936 rushing yards, the most since Sanders set an NCAA record with 2,850 in 1988.

Earlier this month, Hubbard was named The Associated Press’ Big 12 offensive player of the year.

Before leaving for Oklahoma, Hubbard was a star in both football and track and field at Sherwood Park’s Bev Facey Community High School.

Hubbard will take part in a ceremonial puck drop at Rogers Place on Friday before the Edmonton Oilers face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“It’s going to be really exciting,” he said. “When they first told me about it, I was all in for it and I wanted to be able to do that.”

Hubbard won’t be in Sherwood Park for long. The 20-year-old said he leaves Alberta on Dec. 21 because he and his teammates at OSU are preparing to play against Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27.

“This season’s been up and down,” he said. “[But the last two years] we’ve been able to finish strong in the bowl game, so I feel like we’ve prepared well and it should be good.”

