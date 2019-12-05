Menu

Edmonton sports

Canada

Edmonton-area football player Chuba Hubbard named Big 12 top offensive player of the year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2019 3:57 pm
Updated December 5, 2019 3:59 pm
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (30) avoids a tackle by Oklahoma linebacker Caleb Kelly (19) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. .
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (30) avoids a tackle by Oklahoma linebacker Caleb Kelly (19) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. . AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Edmonton native Chuba Hubbard, the NCAA rushing leader, has been named the Big 12 offensive player of the year.

Conference sacks leader James Lynch from Baylor was named top defensive player.

READ MORE: Edmonton-area football player enjoying spectacular success in NCAA

The awards, as determined by a vote of the league’s 10 coaches, were released Wednesday.

Baylor coach Matt Rhule, whose No. 8 Bears went from 11 losses two years ago to 11 wins and a spot in this week’s Big 12 championship game against No. 6 Oklahoma, was chosen as the league’s top coach by his peers.

Oklahoma graduate transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts was picked as the Big 12’s offensive newcomer of the year.

READ MORE: Sherwood Park football player Chuba Hubbard cowboys up at Oklahoma State University

Hubbard has 1,936 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns with Oklahoma State this season, including 10 consecutive 100-yard games.

Chuba Hubbard’s parents cheer him on from Sherwood park home
Chuba Hubbard’s parents cheer him on from Sherwood park home

Lynch has 10 1/2 sacks this season and is Baylor’s career leader with 19.

Hurts has thrown for 3,347 yards with 31 touchdowns, and is the Big 12’s second-leading rusher with 1,217 yards and 18 TDs.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
