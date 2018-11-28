Edmonton sports

November 28, 2018 6:59 pm

Sherwood Park football player Chuba Hubbard cowboys up at Oklahoma State University

By Sports Anchor  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: On Nov. 10, Global News was invited to the home of Chuba Hubbard's parents, where they cheered on the Sherwood Park native as he scored three touchdowns for the Oklahoma State University Cowboys.

In his freshman season with the Oklahoma State University Cowboys, Chuba Hubbard has made quite the impression.

The 19-year-old running back from Sherwood Park, Alta., saw his workload increase as the year went on. In the last month of the season, Hubbard had 100-yard rushing games against Oklahoma and West Virginia.

Hubbard’s parents, Lester and Candace, invited Global Sports to their Sherwood Park home to watch the Oklahoma-OSU rivalry game on Nov. 10. Hubbard scored three touchdowns.

“This is his dream, to play college football, to go to the NFL, to play football. He’s doing a great job, we’re so very proud of him,” Candace, said.

Hubbard starred at Bev Facey High School in both football and track and field. He hasn’t missed a beat moving on to NCAA Division One football at OSU.

“Now when we go down, we get the sense that it’s pretty much home for him,” Lester said.

“I mean, Canada is always going to be home for him, but certainly he’s done a really good job of adjusting since he’s been there.”

OSU finished the regular season with a 6-6 record. The Cowboys now await Bowl game possibilities which will be decided this weekend.

Watch below: Chuba Hubbard was the Global Edmonton MVP in October 2015, when he played high school football with Bev Facey. 

